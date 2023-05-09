DAVID COVERDALE Says RONNIE JAMES DIO Was An 'Amazing' Singer

In a new interview with "Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern", former DEEP PURPLE and current WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale reflected on his friendship with legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio who died in 2010. "I met Ronnie in '73, '74 — God bless him," David said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "He was with ELF, who became RAINBOW. But they were on Purple Records, so we would take them all over the world as an opening act… I'd known Ronnie for two lifetimes."

Asked what he thought of Ronnie as a singer, David said: "Oh my God. He was fabulous. You listen to [Roger Glover's album] 'The Butterfly Ball [And The Grasshopper's Feast]'," which Coverdale had also guested on, "and that's Ronnie's voice. The darker elements, I wasn't — as much as they're beautiful singing, there were some things that I didn't think were him. But they were incredibly successful. But I've heard Ronnie sing just beautiful melodies and songs, and he was just amazing. But he made a super, super career, and gave me two guitarists. He said, 'What am I doing? I'm finding a guitarist, breaking them in and then you take them' [laughs] — with Viv Campbell and Doug Aldrich."

Ronnie James Dio, best known for his work with BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW and DIO, died of stomach cancer in May 2010 at the age of 67.

Ronnie was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer was diagnosed with cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Ronnie's memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", was released in July 2021 via Permuted Press. It was written with longtime friend of 30 years and esteemed music writer Mick Wall, who took up the mantle after Ronnie's passing.

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die", the first-ever career-spanning documentary on the life and times of Ronnie James Dio, will get a DVD and Blu-Ray release in September.

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die" had its television premiere last December on Showtime. It is also available to stream via the Showtime app.