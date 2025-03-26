CHEVELLE Returns With First New Music In Four Years, 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'

Multi-platinum rock band CHEVELLE is back with its first new music in four years.

Today, the band has dropped the video for the new single "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)".

It's a gnarly, riffy rager with more hooks than a tackle box and alternately snarling and melodic vocals. Push and pull tension define the song, which leads to thrilling, dissonant breakdown at the end of the song. Put simply, it was worth the wait.

Watch the accompanying visualizer below.

CHEVELLE says: "How about we all put on our tinfoil hats, slam a Dunkies, and go deep doomscrolling. If that sounds like your sorta thing, we've got a new song for you called 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'. Enjoy."

Earlier this week CHEVELLE announced its return to the stage with special guests ASKING ALEXANDRIA and DEAD POET SOCIETY. Produced by Live Nation, the 38-city tour kicks off on August 7 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, making stops across North America in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Airway Heights, Washington at BECU Live at Northern Quest on October 2.

During an appearance on a December 2024 episode of the "Anti-Heroes With Zach Blair" podcast, CHEVELLE frontman and main songwriter Pete Loeffler spoke about the status of the band's new studio album, which is tentatively due later in 2025. The follow-up to 2021's "Niratias" will mark CHEVELLE's first release through Alchemy Recordings following a long run with the Epic label. Alchemy Recordings is a record label created in partnership between Dino Paredes, former American Recordings vice president of A&R, and Danny Wimmer, the founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, the premier production company for rock music festivals in the United States.

Pete said: "We don't know when [the new CHEVELLE album will be released], but we're hoping to get a single out there real soon, in the next month. So, if everybody in our team sort of agrees on which one that is."

Pete went on to say that CHEVELLE is "actually in the process of talking to managers again." He explained: "We don't have management at the moment. We've just been rolling, dude, since '21. We just let everybody go. I mean, we have all the other team members — agents — and we just started interviewing some management. And that's hopefully going to be a good thing. We'll see about that."

Last July, CHEVELLE drummer — and Pete's brother — Sam Loeffler told TribLive.com about the band's next LP: "We kind of did expect to have it done [already]. It's like pulling teeth. This is what I described: Writing an album and doing all that is like pulling your hair out and then trying to put it back in. Writers love having written, is what I learned. It's just torturous on my brother. It's torturous because there's just so many factors to making something great. And then the longer you can live with it, the more changes you're gonna make. So that makes you never want to put it out. You never want to pull the pin and throw the grenade because you're like, well, it gets better every time I look at it."

As for what the 10-song album — which was produced by the CHEVELLE members themselves — sounds like, Sam said: We're always skewing towards heavy. [But] these [last] two songs that we've been working on right now are definitely different from everything we did, although 'Niratias', our last album, I think was a really important snapshot of what we've been learning about writing and about music and stuff. This one definitely sounds different than just rock music, definitely different."

Back in 2022, Sam told Knotfest's Cori Westbrook about CHEVELLE's songwriting process: "Well, Pete's our songwriter so he's our lyricist and everything. Basically, he just writes about what's going on around him. If he's taking the garbage out that night or has a bad day driving, he's watching a documentary that really affected him, he hears a podcast — so he's writing about those kinds of things. So if you're able to internalize that kind of a thing, I think you have a lot to write about. It doesn't just have to be a relationship that — a relationship with your dad or your significant other. I think those are some pretty powerful feelings — I get it — but if you are able to bring in all those other things in from your everyday life, there's a lot more to write about. So as far as inspiration goes, it's not hard to find; it's everywhere; it's all around you. And especially nowadays, we have so much access to what's going on around us that there's even more ideas to pull from."

In a separate interview with Heavy New York, Sam said that he and Pete had "a whole bunch of music written... Because that's what we do — you put music out, you write… It'll be our first record in a long time not with a major label, which is just neither here nor there," he added. "Epic Records did a lot of good stuff; we were with them for a long time, but we're finished with that contract now. So now we're doing something different. And we'll see how different it is."

Released in March 2021 via Epic Records, "Niratias" was recorded throughout 2019 and 2020 with longtime producer Joe Barresi (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE). The album artwork was designed by Boris Vallejo — the famed and award-winning artist is responsible for the posters used for films like "Knightriders" and "National Lampoon's Vacation", as well as iconic '70s and '80s science fiction novel covers and magazines (such as Heavy Metal).

Over the course of its career, the Chicago rockers have generated nearly half a billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum "Wonder What's Next", which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below". "This Type Of Thinking (Could Do Us In)" attained platinum status, while "Vena Sera" was certified gold. CHEVELLE has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200, including "Sci-Fi Crimes" (2009),"Hats Off To The Bull" (2011),"La Gárgola" (2014) and "The North Corridor" (2016). The latter two each captured the No. 1 slot on the Top Rock Albums chart.