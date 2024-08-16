DAVID COVERDALE's Three Solo Albums To Be Made Available With Remixes, Remasters And Previously Unreleased Tracks

David Coverdale, the powerful voice behind WHITESNAKE and former DEEP PURPLE frontman, sees his solo work shine brightly in a new collection featuring remixed, remastered and revisited versions of his solo albums "WhiteSnake" (1977),"NorthWinds" (1978) and "Into The Light" (2000).

"Into The Light: The Solo Albums" will be available from Rhino.com on October 25 as a six-CD boxed set. It comes packaged in a hardcover box featuring a 60-page book with rare photos, detailed liner notes, and a new interview with Coverdale. The newly remixed version of "Into The Light" will also be available separately as a double vinyl album presented in a gatefold sleeve. Additionally, the newly remixed version of "Midnight Blue" is available digitally today.

The upcoming boxed set features two versions of Coverdale's solo albums: one newly remixed to deliver a more dynamic sonic experience and a second remastered from the original recordings for those who want to revisit the classic sound. The remixed versions feature significant updates (particularly to "WhiteSnake" and "NorthWinds") and utilize cutting-edge audio separation software. The track "Time & Again" from "NorthWinds" benefited from innovative voice extraction technology, allowing for new string and piano arrangements that Coverdale has envisioned for decades.

Coverdale shares: "The remixes are modern, using new technology to squeeze the best out of them… Truly exciting to revisit and take care of any technical 'issues' I had with the tracks all those years ago."

"Into The Light", Coverdale's third solo album, boasts an impressive musical lineup that includes guitarists Earl Slick (DAVID BOWIE) and Doug Bossi, bassist Marco Mendoza (who later joined WHITESNAKE),legendary drummer Denny Carmassi (MONTROSE, WHITESNAKE),and keyboardist Mike Finningan (JIMI HENDRIX). The remixed version of the album expands the original with songs like "Let's Talk It Over" and "All The Time In The World". The collection also offers additional remixes, demos, and outtakes from the album, including "With All Of My Heart". Coverdale wrote the song for his wife and considers it one of the best he's ever written.

The set also revisits "NorthWinds" and "WhiteSnake", Coverdale's first two solo albums recorded immediately after leaving DEEP PURPLE. Both albums have been reimagined and re-sequenced for the upcoming collection. "NorthWinds" includes some new arrangements and additional tracks like "Sweet Mistreater" and "Shame The Devil, Tell The Truth", breathing new life into this classic. "WhiteSnake" features impossible remixes thanks to A.I. sound separation softwares, courtesy of technology that has only been available in the last couple of years.

The collection also unearths several unreleased demos from Coverdale's archives, including songs destined for future WHITESNAKE albums. "Lay Your Love On Me" would later appear as "Lay Down Your Love" on 2008's "Good To Be Bad", while "Crazy 'Bout Cha" evolved into "Whipping Boy Blues" on 2011's "Forevermore". The set even goes back to 1968 with demos Coverdale recorded as a teenager, including an early version of "Sunny Days", a track that would appear on his solo debut, "WhiteSnake".

While Coverdale originally released these albums as a solo artist, he now considers them WHITESNAKE albums. He says: "As I'm recognized as 'Mr. Whitesnake,' I thought, Why not? They're all WHITESNAKE albums to me…we've remixed them to stand proudly alongside any WHITESNAKE album."

"Into The Light: The Solo Albums" CD track listing

Disc One: Into The Light (2024 Remix)

01. She Give Me *

02. River Song *

03. Don't You Cry *

04. Love Is Blind *

05. Slave *

06. Cry For Love *

07. Living On Love *

08. Midnight Blue *

09. Too Many Tears *

10. Don't Lie To Me *

11. All The Time In The World *

12. Wherever You May Go *

13. Yours For The Asking *

14. Let's Talk It Over *

Disc Two: Into The Light (Additional Remixes)

01. Love Is Blind (Band Version) *

02. As Long As I Have You *

03. With All Of My Heart *

04. Wherever You May Go (Strings Version) *

05. Love Is Blind (Strings Version) *

Demos & Unfinished Symphonies

06. Lust *

07. Oh No! Not The Blues Again *

08. Into the Light Intro

09. Into The Light *

10. You Make It Hard On Me *

11. Would You Be Happy *

12. Fooling Yourself *

13. Make The Best Of It *

14. Veda of Cassandra Blues *

15. I Can See The Light *

16. Another Fallen Angel *

17. Itchy Finger *

Original Demos 1997

18. Crazy' Bout Cha (Original Version of "Whipping Boy Blues") *

19. If You Want Me *

20. Lay Your Love On Me (Original Version of "Lay Down Your Love") *

Disc Three: NorthWinds (2024 Remix)

01. Keep On Giving Me Love *

02. Sweet Mistreater *

03. NorthWinds *

04. Give Me Kindness *

05. Queen Of Hearts *

06. Only My Soul *

07. Time & Again (String Version) *

08. Say You Love Me *

09. Shame The Devil, Tell The Truth *

10. Breakdown *

11. Time & Again (Piano Version) *

12. Time & Again (Strings Only) *

Disc Four: WhiteSnake MCMLXXVII (2024 Remix)

01. Lady *

02. Blindman *

03. Goldies Place *

04. Time On My Side *

05. Peace Lovin' Man *

06. Sunny Days *

07. Hole In The Sky *

08. WhiteSnake *

09. Celebration *

Young Lad's Blues (1968 Home Demos)

10. Sunny Days (Original) *

11. Love Me In The Morning *

12. I Will Love You *

13. Moment In Time *

14. It Would Be Nice *

15. There Was A Time *

16. Why? *

17. I Still Love You *

Disc Five: Into The Light (Original Mix 2024 Remaster)

01. She Give Me

02. River Song

03. Don't You Cry

04. Love Is Blind

05. Slave

06. Cry for Love

07. Living On Love

08. Midnight Blue

09. Too Many Tears

10. Don't Lie To Me

11. Wherever You May Go

Disc Six: WhiteSnake (Original Mix 2024 Remaster)

01. Lady

02. Blindman

03. Goldies Place

04. Time On My Side

05. Peace Lovin' Man

06. Sunny Days

07. Hole In The Sky

08. Celebration

09. WhiteSnake

NorthWinds (Original Mix 2024 Remaster)

10. Keep On Giving Me Love

11. NorthWinds

12. Give Me Kindness

13. Time & Again

14. Queen Of Hearts

15. Only My Soul

16. Say You Love Me

17. Breakdown

Into The Light (2024 Remix)

2LP Track Listing

LP One: Side One

01. She Give Me *

02. River Song *

03. Don't You Cry *

04. Slave *

Side Two

01. Love Is Blind *

02. Cry For Love *

03. Yours For The Asking *

04. Midnight Blue *

LP Two: Side One

01. Too Many Tears *

02. Don't Lie To Me *

03. All The Time In The World *

04. Wherever You May Go *

Side Two

01. Living On Love *

02. With All Of My Heart *

03. Let's Talk It Over *

* Previously unreleased