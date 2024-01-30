DAVID DRAIMAN Wants CARRIE UNDERWOOD To Join DISTURBED On Stage For 'Don't Tell Me' Performance In Nashville

DISTURBED's David Draiman wants country-pop superstar Carrie Underwood to join him and his bandmates on stage to sing "Don't Tell Me", a track from the group's latest studio album, "Divisive".

Earlier today (Tuesday, January 30),the DISTURBED frontman took to his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to write: "Who'd like to see @carrieunderwood perform #DontTellMe with @Disturbed in #Nashville ??!! I know I sure as hell would!

"What do you say? Carrie? Shall we rock? #CarrieUnderwood #Disturbed #DontTellMe".

DISTURBED's "Take Back Your Life" tour is scheduled to make a stop in Underwood's hometown of Nashville on Saturday, February 17 at the Bridgestone Arena.

"Don't Tell Me", an epic emotionally charged duet with HEART's Ann Wilson, marks the first time DISTURBED has included a guest feature on an LP.

At the first few shows of the 2024 leg of the "Take Back Your Life" tour, DISTURBED has been performing "Don't Tell Me" with Moriah Formica of the opening band PLUSH.

Last September, Carrie shared her love of rock and went through all of her favorites — including DISTURBED, I PREVAIL, KORN and more — during an appearance on SiriusXM's Octane.

Regarding how she became a fan of some of the aforementioned bands, Carrie, who was born on March 10, 1983 in Checotah, Oklahoma, said: "I remember going to big rock festivals in Tulsa and kind of being exposed to bands like SLIPKNOT and people like that. So it was just a really great time in music. I feel like the late '90s [and] early 2000s was just a fun time in rock music."

At her recent shows as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES, Carrie performed a cover of MOTÖRHEAD's classic "Ace Of Spades".

Underwood first sang "Ace Of Spades" at the first GN'R support gig on August 5, 2023 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Her 18-song concert also included her renditions of such iconic rock hits as Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation", Pat Benatar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot", THE ROLLING STONES' "Wild Horses", HEART's "Alone" and LED ZEPPELIN's "Rock And Roll".

Carrie previously used "Ace Of Spades" as the hype anthem and the tune that played prior to her taking the stage on her headlining "Denim & Rhinestones" tour earlier last year.

Underwood's love for rock music has been well-documented, having previously joined GUNS N' ROSES on stage during the band's 2022 concert at London, England's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. She also released her version of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Comin' Home" for Apple Music Sessions, a live performance series launched by the tech giant.

Carrie said in a 2014 interview that late QUEEN frontman Freddie Mercury was high on her list of first loves.

"I've always been a huge fan and lover of Freddie Mercury," she said. "I would listen to him when I was a kid. He could do so many amazing things with his voice. People like that — who had incredible voices — I was always drawn to. I would want to try to do what they do. They were my teachers."

She also said that if you scrolled through her iPod, you'd find some really hard rock music, like MUDVAYNE.

"When I work out, I like to listen to things that are really angry," she said. "I couldn't do it on a daily basis or driving in my car. I think that would be kind of weird."

When I PREVAIL took to Twitter in September 2022 and shared about the band's third studio album, "True Power", "One month of 'TRUE POWER'. 56M streams. All thanks to you." Underwood replied to the tweet with, "I think I was a large number of them!" She also added a "face with tears of joy" emoji.

In February 2023, several members of I PREVAIL attended Underwood's concert at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with the singer later writing on social media: "I was so excited to have the guys from @iprevailband at the show last night in Michigan!!! I tried to play it cool and not fangirl too much! Super great guys!!! I'm hoping I get to catch one of their shows this year!!!"

In the comments section below Underwood's Instagram post, I PREVAIL vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe wrote: "There was an equal amount of fangirling haha. Thanks again for having us out! Show was incredible." Meanwhile, I PREVAIL co-vocalist Brian Burkheiser wrote: "Thank you for an incredible night!!!"