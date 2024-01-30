ORIANTHI Teases New Single 'First Time Blues' Featuring JOE BONAMASSA

Internationally renowned rock guitarist Orianthi will release a new single, "First Time Blues", on February 23. The track, which features a guest appearance by Joe Bonamassa, was recorded at the Los Angeles studio of THE DOORS guitarist Robby Krieger, Love Street Sound.

"First Time Blues" is the first single from Orianthi's upcoming studio album, which is tentatively due later in the year.

In a new interview with Larry Mac of the 96.1 KLPX radio station, Orianthi stated about the musical direction of her new material (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I wouldn't say it's a complete direction change. It's going more in the blues-rock sort of Americana vibe, sort of less poppy than the stuff I put out before.

"I love all sorts of genres of music, but I think what really connects with me the most is the blues, that kind of blues, sort of Americana rock vibe and a bit of country there too, and that kind of resonates with me more than anything," she explained. "So I'm just kind of going back to that. 'Heaven In This Hell', that record I did with Dave Stewart [in 2013], has a lot of that in there. Even my first record, 'Believe', had quite a bit of blues in it as well. So with this new album and the singles that are going to be rolling out, people are gonna hear more of that, a bit more of an edge and a bit more of the music I'm gonna be playing for the rest of my life."

Speaking specifically about "First Time Blues", Orianthi said: "We've been playing that song live actually, and it just really connects with people, and it's a brand new song. We just see the reaction and it's, like, 'Okay, we should probably record this pretty soon and put it out.' So, we had a blast in the studio."

As for the experience of recording at Krieger's studio, Orianthi said: "He's a dear friend of mine for many years and a legend. And I'm a big DOORS fan. So having the opportunity and the honor of recording at his studio and Robby coming in and giving the thumbs up, that means the world."

Orianthi's latest studio album, "Rock Candy", arrived in October 2022 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP followed 2020's "O" which was Orianthi's first new studio album in seven years and her first new music as a solo artist in six years. Sonically, "Rock Candy" was described in a press release as "a hard-rockin', blues-tinged, display of Orianthi's dazzling guitar playing and her soulful vocals."

Joining Orianthi on "Rock Candy" was the multi-talented Jacob Bunton, who produced the album. Additionally, he provided guitar, bass, keyboard, piano and violin playing through the course of the LP. Drummer Kyle Cunningham rounded out the recording lineup for "Rock Candy".

Orianthi's first major solo artist success, as a singer-songwriter and guitarist, was with the Geffen Records release of "According To You", which is now RIAA-certified platinum. Her music's ability to transcend time and remain relevant cannot be more clear than its recent resurgence on TikTok. There were over 100 million views on the "According To You" hashtag, making it a viral trend that is introducing Gen Z to Orianthi for the first time in a big way. Career-long fans are used to seeing their favorite world-class guitarist playing arenas with rock royalty and global superstars like Michael Jackson, Carlos Santana, Carrie Underwood, Alice Cooper and more. The juxtaposition of her newly arrived online popularity and her lifelong pursuit of artistic credibility is the nebulous of this shining star.

Photo credit: Jim Donally

Pre save my new single first time blues !! Feat awesome @JBONAMASSA over here https://t.co/6wfCKp0NDD out February 23 ✨✨🎸 pic.twitter.com/l3SCucGjTC — orianthi (@orianthi) January 27, 2024