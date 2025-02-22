DAVID DRAIMAN Wants DISTURBED To Collaborate With KENDRICK LAMAR: 'Let's Shock The World A Little Bit'

In a new interview with Briad Haddad of Chicago's Q101 radio station, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman was asked about a possible collaboration with Kendrick Lamar following the rapper's performance at the Super Bowl earlier in the month. Draiman responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know what? It's something we've actually been thinking about pretty seriously. And Kendrick is way at the top of the list.

"We have this track. It's part of this new group of material, this new album that we have under our belt," Draiman revealed. "And it's basically like the modern-day 'Walk This Way' [RUN-DMC's collaboration with AEROSMITH] or 'Bring The Noise' [ANTHRAX's collaboration with hip-hop pioneers PUBLIC ENEMY]. It's very much like that. It's about unity. It's about all about bringing people together. And it needs a strong rapper, whomever that might be, and Kendrick would definitely be an amazing person to collaborate with. I would love to do that. We would love to do this.

"You heard it here first," David added. "Kendrick, if you're at all interested, let's go ahead and shock the world a little bit. Let's let everybody know that we have more in common than we do that separates us. And let's take our artistry to another level together. I would love to do that."

Haddad then mentioned that he saw Draiman first float the possibility of a DISTURBED-Kendrick Lamar collaboration in an Instagram post earlier in the month, and asked the singer if he has heard from Lamar since then. David replied: "Nah. Who knows if the guy even monitors his own Instagram account? With somebody that big with that many people following him, I'm sure he's got like a team of people that do all sorts of things for him. And I'm probably just a tiny little blip in a huge sea of noise. So I would imagine that didn't cut through. But now that we're talking about it, maybe it will.

"I would love for him to actually be aware of it and notice it," Draiman added. "And who knows? Maybe we can actually do something."

On Friday (February 21),DISTURBED released a new single "I Will Not Break", the band's first release on its own label, Mother Culture Records.

"I Will Not Break" was helmed by producer Drew Fulk, also known as WZRD BLD (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT),who previously worked with DISTURBED on 2022's "Divisive" album.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

DISTURBED's 34-date "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" will kick off in Nampa, Idaho on February 25, 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the tour celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five times platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests THREE DAYS GRACE, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener SEVENDUST, and the second half will feature special guests DAUGHTRY with opener NOTHING MORE.

DISTURBED recently announced the 25th-anniversary edition release of "The Sickness". To commemorate the anniversary, the band will reissue the five-times-platinum-certified LP on March 7, exactly 25 years to the date of their original release.

DISTURBED has become one of the most celebrated and commercially successful metal acts of all time. To date, DISTURBED has seen record-breaking success with sales of over 17 million units and 14 billion streams.

The two-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for "Believe", "Ten Thousand Fists", "Indestructible" and "Asylum", occupying rarified air alongside METALLICA — the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.

"Divisive" featured DISTURBED's 17th No. 1 at Rock Radio, "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and more.