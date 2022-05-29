DAVID ELLEFSON: 'It Was Fun To Play' MEGADETH Songs With JEFF YOUNG Again

In a recent Cameo video message requested by a fan, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked about the lyrical inspiration for the songs "502" and "Liar" from the band's third album, 1988's "So Far, So Good… So What!" He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'502' is the California code for driving under the influence. [Laughs] So listen to it now with that, and it'll all make sense. 'Liar', well… while I helped write some of the music, I did not write the lyric for it, so you'd have to ask the author of the lyrics about that. But it is one of the cool tunes on the record. In fact, it's funny how 'So Far, So Good... So What!' is one of the… it's kind of one of the cool records that was a bit of a… while it had big mainstream success in its day, it's kind of been one of the cult classic records of the catalog. And it was fun to play some stuff with [former MEGADETH guitarist] Jeff Young the other night in Hollywood from it. And [I'll] hopefully do more of that kind of stuff. It's a record I hadn't listened to that much in recent years, and I've kind of gone back into the catalog and revisited a couple of things, like 'Youthanasia' and 'So Far, So Good… So What!', and I really, really like 'em. So, it's kind of fun to just revisit some of your own material over the years. I did a lot of writing on that record as well. It's kind of a special place for me."

As previously reported, Ellefson and Young reunited on stage on May 10 at Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented show in residency at the famed Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, as part of a special tribute to the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX. The event marked the first time David and Jeff have played MEGADETH songs together on stage since the U.K.'s Monsters Of Rock festival on August 20, 1988.

The Whisky A Go Go concert came four months after Ellefson and Young reunited in Los Angeles for interviews to be included in the upcoming feature-length documentary "This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza". Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of the late MEGADETH drummer's life.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH a year ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Young's entire career with MEGADETH was spent recording and touring in support of the band's 1988 platinum-selling album "So Far, So Good...So What!"

Jeff made headlines in December 2009 for accusing Mustaine of, among other things, "dissing, exaggerating and just plain lying on some level about nearly every talented musician that has passed through his dysfunctional little ensemble." He also disputed Mustaine's claim in an interview that Young's drug problem led to MEGADETH's 1988 Australian tour being called off and the group being "banned" from performing in the country.