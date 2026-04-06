DAVID ELLEFSON On Meaning Of Life: 'It Is Always Evolving And Always Changing'

In a new interview with IMPACT Metal Channel, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked: "What's the meaning of life?" He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It is always evolving and always changing. We go through these different phases. When you're young, you're just trying to figure it out. And then you kind of come to this era where you wanna make your mark.

"My kids will always be my legacy," he continued. "I mean, they really are the legacy. We talk, musically, about our songs and our legacy and everything, but, really, your family and your kids — that is the lifeblood that carries on, for real. And in the same way, our songs are part of it, because these songs and these albums are gonna live on once we're gone. These songs will live on. So, for me now, at this point in life, I am really just happy to make the music that makes people happy. 'Cause I feel like there's still more songs in me. And I'm lucky that I've got a lot of songs that I've already done, MEGADETH and otherwise, that have really connected with people. And they're gonna wanna hear those forever. And so that's why I'm here in the Netherlands right now, this week, playing [MEGADETH's entire] 'Countdown To Extinction' [album as part of my solo tour], because that's an album I did — what? — 35 years ago, 34 years ago, something like that. And here it is, getting richer as the time goes by.

"I think for me to have been given a gift to create some things, some songs and whatnot that make people of older and younger generations come together to be in a room to celebrate as one, I mean, that's a cool gift. That's a cool thing," Ellefson added.

"People ask, 'Well, when are you gonna quit?' It's, like, why would you quit? Why would you quit doing something that people wanna hear you keep doing? If physically you can't do it, then I guess you stop. But I go to great lengths, even with my broken foot, I go to great lengths to heal that, make sure I'm good, fix my toe, fix my hand, make sure I'm in good, fit condition to be able to go out and do this. So it makes it more fun for me too. And I think at some point people, they kind of wanna see their icons as they remembered them. So I know I do when I go see bands — it's, like, I see CHEAP TRICK or something. It's, like, 'Fuck! There they are, man. That's it. That's how they looked on the 'In Color' album and on 'Heaven Tonight' and 'Budokan'.' They still look the part, and, to me, that's part of what all this is about."

Ellefson's recently completed European leg of his 2026 "Bass Warrior" tour featured David and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of MEGADETH hits, including the band's classic "Countdown To Extinction" album in its entirety, solo material and other hard rock and metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career.

Ellefson's 2026 "Bass Warrior" tour featured David accompanied by guitarist and musical director Andy Martongelli (ELLEFSON-SOTO, ARTHEMIS),guitarist Walter Cianciusi, drummer Alessio Palizzi and vocalist Mattia Fiagolo.

Ellefson was originally in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 22 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefeson's place for the album's touring cycle.

Ellefson sued Mustaine in 2004 for $18.5 million, alleging that the MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist still owed him substantial merchandise and publishing royalties. In January 2005, the case was dismissed in court, and five years later, Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH nearly five years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.