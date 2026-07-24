DAVID LEE ROTH Cancels Remaining Summer 2026 Tour Dates; SAMMY HAGAR Reacts

David Lee Roth has canceled all but one of the remaining dates of his current U.S. tour.

The legendary VAN HALEN frontman kicked off the trek in April and later added several new shows to his tour schedule, which at one point ran through early September.

On Thursday morning (July 23),it was revealed that several of Roth's shows — including in Dillon, Colorado; Clear Lake, Iowa; Louisville, Kentucky; and East Moline, Illinois — have all been scrapped. According to David's official web site, only his previously announced August 7 appearance in Sturgis, South Dakota remains on the schedule.

No reason was given for the cancelations, but there have been reports of empty seats at multiple Roth dates in June and July, leading to speculation that low ticket sales may have contributed to the decision to call of the shows.

Later on Thursday, Sammy Hagar, the singer who replaced Roth in VAN HALEN, shared a video message on social media in which he addressed David's tour cancellation and invited David to join him at one of Hagar's upcoming Las Vegas shows.

Hagar said: "Hey, Dave. Sammy here. I just got a call from [ex-VAN HALEN and current bassist for Hagar's solo band] Michael Anthony … about your tour getting canceled. And I wanna say from the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry. I hope you're well. I hope there's not a physical problem."

"Honestly, Mike and I love the fact that you've been out there doing it, supporting the greatest band in the world that we were both part of," Sammy continued. "And, yeah, I'm really sorry. That's fucked up. Supporting what we did in this band to keep this music alive. You and I, Mikey, Al [Alex Van Halen], Ed [Van Halen] cannot be replaced. So, when you're ready to carry on, you go, brother. Mike and I support you."

Hagar then invited Roth to appear with him and Anthony at their Las Vegas residency in September. "Come on, join us," Sammy said. "Sing a couple of songs, M.C. the damn show. Come out and just do what the fuck you do [laughs], which is pretty damn entertaining. Anyway, hope you're well. I really do. God bless, brother."

The 71-year-old Roth kicked off his 2026 solo tour on April 16 at Spokane Live! at Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights, Washington.

Joining David on stage for all the shows was his current backing band consisting of Al Estrada on guitar, Sean McNabb on bass, Francis Valentino on drums, and Danny Wagner on keyboards. McNabb was enlisted as the new bass player, replacing Ryan Wheeler. There are also several backing singers.

The tour was promoted under the banner "Don't Love Me, Rent Me", featuring Roth performing solo material alongside a heavy dose of VAN HALEN classics that defined his legacy in rock music.

Last year, Roth reversed his decision to retire from the touring circuit, announcing a U.S. tour which took place over the 2025 summer.

Roth's summer 2025 U.S. tour concluded on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California.

Roth played his first full solo concert in more than five years on May 3, 2025 at the 2025 edition of the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Roth originally left VAN HALEN to pursue a solo career following the success of the band's album "1984", but he returned for a stint in 1996 and then took over as VAN HALEN's frontman again from 2007 until 2020, although the band had not toured since 2015.

In early 2021, Roth announced that he would be officially retiring following a residency at Las Vegas's House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in 2022. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth said at the time. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world."

"I'm not going to explain the statement," he added. "The explanation is in a safe. These are my last five shows."

Roth's 2022 Las Vegas residency was eventually canceled because of "circumstances related to COVID".