DAVID LEE ROTH Releases New Song 'Scotch And Sofa'

VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth has released a new song called "Scotch And Sofa". You can now listen to the track below.

Roth originally left VAN HALEN to pursue a solo career following the success of the band's album "1984", but he returned for a stint in 1996 and then took over as VAN HALEN's frontman again from 2007 until 2020, although the band had not toured since 2015.

In recent months, Roth has been releasing songs from his 2007 sessions with guitarist John 5.

In 2020, Roth included five previously unreleased songs in The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the legendary VAN HALEN singer, with music from John 5 on guitar and bass, Gregg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion.

In October 2021, Roth announced his retirement, saying he was "throwing in the shoes." His announcement came a year after the death of his VAN HALEN bandmate Eddie Van Halen. In his statement announcing the retirement, Roth added that he had been thinking about his late guitarist and had been "encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter."

VAN HALEN's original lineup was Roth, Eddie and Alex Van Halen, along with bassist Michael Anthony. Sammy Hagar replaced Roth as vocalist, touring and recording with the band from 1985 to 1996. Gary Cherone was enlisted as VAN HALEN's singer from 1996 to 2000. Hagar rejoined the group in 2003 and lasted only a couple of years before Roth stepped back out front in 2007.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007. The band has sold more than 80 million albums internationally.