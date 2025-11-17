DAYSEEKER Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour With NORTHLANE, WIND WALKERS And SACE6

Southern California's DAYSEEKER — Rory Rodriguez (vocals),Ramone Valerio (bass) and Zac Mayfield (drums) — has announced a headline tour of North America, set for May 2026. The trek will kick off May 1 in New York and run through May 30 in San Diego. NORTHLANE, WIND WALKERS and SACE6 will serve as support.

"This is our first headlining tour for our new album 'Creature In The Black Night' and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring some of these songs to life in our live show with a stacked lineup," DAYSEEKER says.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale began on Wednesday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET and will end on Thursday, November 20 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "COFFIN" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Creature In The Black Night" landed at No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart upon release last month, while lead single "Pale Moonlight" is currently Top 10 at U.S. rock radio.

DAYSEEKER on tour with NORTHLANE, WIND WALKERS and SACE6:

May 01 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 02 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome @ Oakdale

May 03 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May 05 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

May 06 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

May 07 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

May 09 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

May 10 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

May 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 16 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders

May 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

May 20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Theatre

May 22 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

May 23 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

May 25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

May 28 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

May 29 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

May 30 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Sad rock. That's usually how frontman Rory Rodriguez describes it to curious newcomers. But there's more to DAYSEEKER than melancholy. Formed in Southern California and forged in adversity, DAYSEEKER evolved from post-hardcore upstarts into one of the most emotionally resonant and stylistically agile bands in heavy music today. Their songs don't just process grief, heartbreak, and trauma — they transform them into something magnetic, powerful, and ultimately empowering. Since 2012, this spirit has defined the band, which prioritizes emotional truth over trends, connecting through authentic passion, sonic innovation, and lyrical vulnerability. 2019's "Sleeptalk" marked a creative turning point — a dreamy, immersive reintroduction that saw the band doubling down on melody, atmosphere, and introspection. That shift continued with 2022's "Dark Sun", a devastatingly personal album shaped by the death of Rodriguez's father. DAYSEEKER graced the cover of Outburn and drew enthusiastic praise from Alternative Press and alt-rock radio. The profound resonance of the band's music with fellow outsiders worldwide is evident in their 600 million-plus streams. And it's palpable at every show, from sold-out headlining runs in theaters to tours with PIERCE THE VEIL, BAD OMENS and ICE NINE KILLS.

Earlier this month, DAYSEEKER parted ways with guitarist Gino Sgambelluri. In a statement on social media, the band said the split was "mutual", adding that it "wasn't an easy decision but there's truly nothing but love and respect between us."

DAYSEEKER continued: "Gino has been such an important part of DAYSEEKER's journey and we can't thank him enough for his passion, his kindness and the endless hours he spent dedicating his life to the project. Please continue to show him nothing but love and support as we all move forward into the next chapters of our lives and careers."

Photo credit: Alex Bemis