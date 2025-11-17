LYNYRD SKYNYRD And FOREIGNER Announce 'Double Trouble Double Vision' Tour For Summer 2026

LYNYRD SKYNYRD and FOREIGNER have announced 19 co-headline appearances across North America confirmed for summer 2026. Produced by Live Nation, the "Double Trouble Double Vision Tour" begins on July 23 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with a final performance planned on August 29 in Rogers, Arkansas at the Walmart AMP.

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 18 at noon local time. The general on-sale goes live on Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Just prior to the co-headline tour with FOREIGNER, LYNYRD SKYNYRD will make two appearances in Florida: on July 17 in West Palm Beach at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and on July 18 in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Tickets will be available simultaneously with the on-sale for the nineteen co-headline events. SIX GUN SALLY will open all appearances across all dates. Very special guest LOVERBOY will appear as direct support for LYNYRD SKYNYRD in West Palm Beach, Tampa and Tinley Park. Additionally, on August 11, LYNYRD SKYNYRD returns to the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip for the annual rally and on July 17 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, FOREIGNER will appear at the Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series.

FOREIGNER's Jeff Pilson shares: "The energy the band has felt knowing we'll be touring with SKYNYRD this coming summer has been electric! Two bands with plenty of iconic songs, dueling guitars, double trouble and double vision are gonna set each and every stage on fire! No question this will be THE go-to event of the summer!"

LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Johnny Van Zant states: "I'm excited to share the stage with FOREIGNER and hear all their amazing hits! I've always been a fan, and I believe the audience will love this tour. LYNYRD SKYNYRD and FOREIGNER together — it doesn't get much better than that. See y'all in 2026!"

LYNYRD SKYNYRD and FOREIGNER "Double Trouble Double Vision" tour dates:

July 23 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

July 31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

August 06 - Saint Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 07 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 14 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

August 16 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 28 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

LYNYRD SKYNYRD headline appearances without FOREIGNER:

July 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

August 15 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre

FOREIGNER headline appearance without LYNYRD SKYNYRD:

July 17 - Elk Grove Village, IL - Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, and as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, FOREIGNER features strongly in every category in Billboard's "Greatest Of All Time" listing. At times, the band's weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH and most of their classic rock peers. With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 20 million per week. FOREIGNER's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the best-selling music artists of all time.

More than a half century after the release of LYNYRD SKYNYRD's critically acclaimed debut album "Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd", they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. Few ensembles have had the deep impact in creating a lifestyle as SKYNYRD has. The band travels forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have had a resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally. Former members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns and Leon Wilkeson, alongside others, will forever remain significant contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band's colorful history. Today, LYNYRD SKYNYRD rocks on with a current lineup featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Robbie Harrington, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Plunk. The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and as Van Zant shares, "It's about the legacy of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There's nothing like getting out there playing a great show with SKYNYRD and seeing people love this music." With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, tens of millions of records sold, and the introduction of Hell House whiskey, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers LYNYRD SKYNYRD remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.