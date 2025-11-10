Death Metal Singer IGNACIA FERNÁNDEZ Crowned 'Miss World Chile 2025'

Ignacia Fernández, a 27-year-old model who is also the vocalist and founder of the Chilean progressive death metal band DECESSUS, was crowned Miss World Chile 2025 (Spanish: Miss Mundo Chile) during last night's (November 9) finals of the talent competition.

Fernández, who went viral for performing a death metal song during the Miss World Chile semifinals, beat out 19 other finalists to be named Miss World Chile. She will now prepare for next year's Miss World competition.

Miss World Chile is a national pageant selecting representatives for both Miss World and Miss Universe, with traditional categories alongside a talent segment.

"Couldn't be more [happy] and grateful," Fernández wrote on social media. "I take on this beautiful challenge with all the energy and heart put into representing my country in the best way. I promise to give it my all, with passion, labor and purpose.

"Thank you for the worldwide recognition of my singing, a little piece of my soul that inspires me to keep growing and dreaming big. Let's go all the way Chile.... for that crown!"

Fernández represented the Las Condes district in this year's pageant, choosing to sing one of the original songs from DECESSUS, wearing a ball gown and accompanied by her bandmate, guitarist Carlos Palma.

Both the audience and the judges were taken aback during the first few seconds of the performance. That surprise quickly turned into a standing ovation: one of the judges said he had never seen anything like it in a beauty pageant.

Formed in 2020, DECESSUS, which also features drummer Martín Fénix and bassist Jaime Pepe, has opened for such international acts as INSOMNIUM and JINJER. They have also performed at festivals in Finland and Germany, and in September 2024 they opened for EPICA in Santiago.

In an interview with the Chilean newspaper Las Últimas Noticias, Ignacia said she was nervous about how the public would react. "Television lends itself to people making memes and making fun of you," she explained. The song I sang is by my band. It's my job, my life."

However, the beauty queen received a positive reaction for her performance with Palma.

Regarding how she takes care of her voice, Fernández said: "I studied for more than two years, very focused. I have an ENT [ears, nose and throat] specialist and a speech therapist with whom I constantly make sure that everything is okay. I warm up during the day and before a show I take between 15 and 30 minutes to do several exercises calmly."

Fernández was born and raised in Santiago, Chile, where she combines her modeling career — which she began in 2013 — with her other great passion: extreme music.

As she has shared on her social media, metal "has been a fundamental part" of who she is as a person and of her life. For her, it represents "a refuge, a source of strength and purpose."

The appearance of a death metal singer in a global beauty pageant has not only generated curiosity, but has also sparked a debate about the stereotypes that persist in these types of events, according to the El Independiente newspaper. Fernández stated that this performance was a great opportunity to break down barriers, asserting that one shouldn't fear the prejudices of others.