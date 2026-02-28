Death Metal Veterans INCANTATION Announce Food Drive For North American Tour

U.S. death metal veterans INCANTATION might just be ready to rechristen themselves "In-CAN-tation" as they have announced a new food drive initiative as the band continues its leg of the "Praise The Beast North American Tour" alongside fellow bruisers BELPHEGOR, HATE and NARCOTIC WASTELAND.

"As a musician, I have had times when things have been tight, including the last few years, so I know how difficult it is to sometimes choose between medical bills and paying for food or housing. I understand this is the life I chose and, in fact, I'm proud of it," says INCANTATION's longtime frontman John McEntee.

"The are others less fortunate who don't even have the chance to afford food or shelter. So, I decided to have a food drive at the remaining shows on this tour and donate to the local food banks in the venues' communities."

The band requests that fans bring non-perishable food donations (cans, dry goods, etc.) at the door of the events each night.

"I know times are rough, and if you can't bring anything, I totally understand. But if you can give, let's do our part to help out our local communities," McEntee offers. "We need local people in the cities where we are playing to provide us with contacts for local food banks, or even better, people willing to help us drop off the collected food after the show."

The initiative was partly inspired by an issue earlier on the tour where INCANTATION did not have access to venue hospitality each show, resulting in the members not having meals of their own for several nights.

"I know what it's like, and I don't want anybody on the face of the Earth to go through this," McEntee continues. "We have had so many people reach out with help after I made my last post about our hospitality issues, and all of us in the band appreciate all the kind gestures. The more I thought about it, the more I realized there are people in much more dire situations. We will get through our own stuff, but we need to help others. We need to give back. If you are local to these cities and can help us transport the donations, please reach out!"

Remaining "Praise The Beast North American Tour" dates:

Feb. 28 - Haltom Theater - Haltom City, TX

Mar. 01 - Scout Bar - Houston TX

Mar. 02 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

Mar. 03 - The Rosetta Room - Mesa, AZ

Mar. 06 - Brick By Brick - San Diego CA

Mar. 07 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

Mar. 08 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

Mar. 09 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 10 - The Observatory - Anaheim, CA

Photo by Scott Kincade (courtesy of Earsplit PR and Relapse Records)