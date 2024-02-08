DEATH TO ALL Announces May/June 2024 'The Scream Of Perseverance Tour' With CRYPTOPSY

DEATH TO ALL (DTA) — which features former members of DEATH celebrating the life and music of Chuck Schuldiner — will embark on "The Scream Of Perseverance Tour" in May.

The current lineup of DEATH TO ALL includes Gene Hoglan (also of DARK ANGEL and DETHKLOK),Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, CONTROL DENIED, SADUS) on bass and Bobby Koelble on guitar. Max Phelps (CYNIC),who has been touring with DEATH TO ALL, is once again handling the vocal and second-guitar duties.

DEATH TO ALL is a unique opportunity for a new generation of metalheads to experience the genius of DEATH and Schuldiner first-hand.

Hoglan says: "DEATH TO ALL is really excited to be hitting the road on the 'The Scream of Perseverance Tour' with special guests CRYPTOPSY. The North American tour will bring three different, special and exciting shows encapsulating the two equally important eras of DEATH."

"The Scream Of Perserverance Tour" features unique two-night stints in multiple cities, where the first night will be an old-school, brutal night featuring, in its entirety, the album which started the DEATH legacy, "Scream Bloody Gore", as well as classic tunes from "Leprosy" and "Spiritual Healing". The second night will feature the finishing touch in DEATH's history, "The Sound Of Perseverance", as well as timeless classics from the technical and more melodic era of DEATH, "Human", "Individual Thought Patterns" and "Symbolic". Also, in certain cities, the sets will be "From First To Last", where DEATH TO ALL play the mightiest bangers from every DEATH album.

Hoglan adds: "We’ll be joined by our good friends, the legendary CRYPTOPSY, who have some special plans of their own for this tour.

"DEATH TO ALL is extremely pleased to be bringing these special nights to the fans of the one and only Chuck Schuldiner... as only DEATH TO ALL can...his entire DEATH legacy! As Chuck liked to say, 'let the Metal flow.' You'll want to catch every night possible."

CRYPTOPSY shares: "CRYPTOPSY is very much looking forward to sharing the stage with the iconic and symbolic DEATH TO ALL band! Since the tour will be hitting major U.S. markets two nights back to back, we plan on giving the fans two unique setlists. One that consists of classic old-school first-generation CRYPTOPSY tracks and a second that'll focus more on the newer generation.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate DEATH's legacy alongside DEATH TO ALL. We welcome you all to bear witness to this epic tour!"

"The Scream Of Perseverance Tour" dates:

May 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest **

May 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

May 21 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs ***

May 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts ***

May 23 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre *

May 24 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre **

May 25 - Boston, MA - The Middle East *

May 26 - Boston, MA - The Middle East **

May 28 - Montreal, QC - Le National *

May 29 - Montreal, QC - Le National **

May 30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

May 31 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre **

Jun. 01 - London, ON - London Music Hall ***

Jun. 02 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick ***

Jun. 04 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

Jun. 05 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall **

Jun. 07 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada ***

Jun. 08 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *

Jun. 09 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater *

Jun. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall ***

Jun. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

Jun. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre **

Jun. 15 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

Jun. 16 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile **

Jun. 18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

Jun. 19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre **

Jun. 21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone *

Jun. 22 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone **

Jun. 23 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst ***

Jun. 25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *

Jun. 26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick **

Jun. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater *

Jun. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater **

Jun. 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater ***

* "Scream Bloody Gore" in its entirety plus old-school DEATH classics from "Leprosy" and "Spiritual Healing"

** "The Sound Of Perseverance" in its entirety plus the new school DEATH classics from "Human", "Individual Thought Patterns" and "Symbolic"

*** "From First To Last" — the greatest classics from every DEATH album

In a 2014 interview with Metal Rules, DiGiorgio was asked what DEATH TO ALL means to him. He responded: "Our formulated answer is that it is a tribute memorializing the memory of Chuck. To me, it means getting back with buddies. And you've seen their lineup change a little bit here. We had Paul [Masvidal] and Sean [Reinert] from CYNIC. We had Shannon Hamm in for a while. And now Gene and Bobby. I've jammed with all these guys over the years. They're pretty much some of the best musicians in the world. At least in my opinion."

He continued: "We did those albums back in the day, and when our cycle was over, and when whoever lasted however long, we went our own ways. Now we're back together again and it's cool, from my point of view, to do music with some of the best, amazing musicians/guys in the world. It's awesome. And we have a lot of fun every night, man, because we all realize that not only did we make a statement [30]-something years ago, but here we are [30]-something years later in our [50s] playing that stuff as we did as young men. It's kind of, like, yay us. Because… we're playing this music we did just turning the corner into 20 and we're doing it pretty good. And that's not a brag. The reason is we push each other. Somebody falls a little bit behind and this guy's right behind him. You don't want to let your guard down, because everybody's really good at what they do. And that's what it means to me, man. It means to carry on what we did back then with no idea where we'd be in the future, and here we are doing it with conviction."

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

In a 2011 interview with Bass Musician magazine, DiGiorgio stated about working with Schuldiner: "Sometimes people make good music together, and sometimes they vibe like yin and fucking yang. Chuck is credited with a lot of things in the music world (metal world, of course),but one thing a lot of people don't know much about is how aware he was. What I mean is that he was a good listener. If I thought of a wacky bassline to something he was writing, before I could even try to explain why it came to me, he was already ahead of it and looking for something on the next part. He had a good sense of when to hold me back and when to push me. It was great to have someone, especially the 'main man' of the band not only appreciate what I contributed but also help me find my inner demon to conjure even sicker and more abstract things to play. There really was some math going on in that roiling storm sometimes."

Photo credit: Alex Solca (courtesy of Adrenaline PR)