DED Recruits MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's CHRIS MOTIONLESS For New Single 'Until I Die'

DED — Joe Cotela (vocals); Adam Adamcik (guitar); Kyle Koelsch (bass); and Matt Reinhard (drums) — returned last fall with the ferociously gritty new single "Rockstar". They are now gunning for a huge 2025, as evidenced by their latest single "Until I Die", featuring Chris Motionless from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE.

"'Until I Die' is a statement about drawing a line for my life," says Cotela. "It's me separating myself from the bullshit. It's my mission statement to do everything in my power to be the change that I want to see in the world while I am here. It was such an honor to have Chris on this track as a fan of his body of work and as a friend. We met on tour together and he was such a big champion of DED. He's true blue just a great human which made him perfect to be on this song. He murdered his parts on this and added a ferocity that only he could have done."

"Rockstar" and "Until I Die" have served as a welcome return for DED, which released its second full-length album, "School Of Thought", in October 2021.

The band is also revitalized by signing with indie powerhouse UNFD, home to ERRA, CROSSFAITH, IN HEARTS WAKE, INVENT ANIMATE, and more.

Having burst on to the scene with their debut "Mis-An-Thrope" and its follow-up, "School Of Thought", Phoenix band DED take no prisoners. The band embodies elements of nü metal, hardcore, punk, and rock with pop sensibilities, hooks, and choruses, cloaked in some of the most dense and guttural sounds you'll hear. DED's unexpectedly soulful music is about bringing hope, relief and self-awareness, often speaking to and about the young generations that are contending with many deeply embedded issues in today's society. Rather than the nihilistic, anarchical hellraisers DED might seem to be upon first glance, they're actually mythical heroes desperately trying to save society, not take it down. Joe Cotela (vocals),Alex Adamcik (guitar),Kyle Koelsch (bass) and Matt Reinhard (drums) are building a community by offering comfort in times of despair. With "Mis-An-Thrope", DED took the rock world by storm, generating over 25 million streams making several Billboard chart appearances including No. 1 on the Alternative New Artist chart and No. 3 on the Top New Artist Albums chart. Singles "Anti-Everything" and "Remember The Enemy" reached Top 20 at Active Rock Radio with SiriusXM's Octane naming DED "Artist Discovery Of The Year" and "Anti-Everything" landing in the station's Top 10 for 2017. The band were also nominated by Loudwire for Best New Artist. "Anti-Everything" also made impressive strides at servicing appearing on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 twice and various playlists across Apple Music, Amazon and Pandora. The band also toured with KORN and STONE SOUR.

They followed with "School Of Thought". Touring-wise, DED lit up festival stages including Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range and ShipRocked and have toured with IN THIS MOMENT, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, and more. They also enjoyed their highest-charting radio hit with "Kill Beautiful Things", which was Top 15 and the second longest-running song on the airplay charts in 2022, with four million stream and 1.7 million YouTube views.

Ultimately, DED blaze their own trail as they cathartically stare down various beasts — both existential and innate — proving that there's a way to live through the struggle and come out stronger, happier, and more aware of how we look after ourselves and each other. The band is now signed with UNFD, with two ridiculously head-turning singles under their belt.