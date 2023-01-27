DEE SNIDER: There Are 'No Plans' For More TWISTED SISTER Live Performances

Dee Snider has addressed TWISTED SISTER's future plans following the band's one-off onstage reunion at the Metal Hall Of Fame in Agoura Hills, California. The singer was speaking to Eonmusic hours before the legendary New York band's induction at the event, which took place Thursday night (January 26) at The Canyon Club.

On hand to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame were Snider, guitarist Jay Jay French, bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza and Mike Portnoy, who has played drums for TWISTED SISTER since the passing of former member A.J. Pero. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda was absent from the event after contracting COVID-19; filling in for him was Keith Robert War.

The highlight of the ceremony — which also saw FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm, NWOBHM heroes RAVEN, and guitarists Chris Impellitteri and Doug Aldrich honored — was TWISTED SISTER's highly charged three-song set consisting of the staples "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" and "Under The Blade", as well as the anthem "We're Not Gonna To Take It".

When asked what it's like to be back fronting TWISTED SISTER for one night only, Dee quipped: "Well, we tested it last night [during rehearsal], and apparently you can forget how to ride a bicycle. No, it was great. Somebody said that they never saw Mark 'The Animal' Mendoza smile so much. So, we had a great time last night, and we're looking forward to tonight."

Going on to crack wise about the time elapsed since the last TWISTED SISTER performance, Snider said: "Since then I've eaten a lot of pancakes and muffins so I'm not quite as fit as I was." Speaking more seriously for a second, he continued: "But, you know, it's fun. I love these guys, and that was one of the best things about reuniting was becoming friends again, and we are friends."

When asked the obvious question of, "Are you going to go forward with anything else, or is this just a one-off?", the singer was emphatic: "A hard 'no plans.' No plans at all to do that."

Going on to reference both OZZY OSBOURNE and MÖTLEY CRÜE's retirement and returns, he added: "You know, I ‘ve said when people retire, they should leave the stage, and all those bands, I'm tired of buying 'No More Tours' shirts and seeing people signing contracts in blood and then they show up three years later. I don't believe in that bullshit, so I don't think it's going to happen."

Eonmusic also spoke with French and Portnoy about the induction. For the full story, visit the site at Eonmusic.co.uk.