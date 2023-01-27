RONNIE ROMERO Says He Contemplated Suicide Over Critiques Of His RAINBOW Performances

Ronnie Romero says he contemplated committing suicide twice over Internet critiques of his performances with the Ritchie Blackmore-led RAINBOW, with whom he played live shows between 2015 and 2019.

In a recent interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET, Romero, who is originally from Chile but is now settled in Romania after living in Madrid, Spain for a number of years, was asked whether he paid attention to social media chatter over his ascension to one of rock's most coveted vocal positions in RAINBOW. "I did in the past," he said. "It was really bad for me. Honestly, you have a guy, a South American guy, who moved to Europe to have a chance in life. Not even in music, but to have a chance to do better. Suddenly you are in the spotlight and you have a lot of people talking about you in a good way but also in a bad way. I was paying a lot of attention. It gave me a lot of stress and frustration. It was a moment in my life, also, in my personal life, when I got divorced almost three years ago. It was really hard for me.

"This is the first time I'm going to say it: I intended to commit suicide two times," he continued. "It was really hard times. I was paying too much attention to what people were talking about me. From that point, I needed to release a little bit on social media. I tried to do my best. People are going to criticize me anyway. The times we live in, everybody thinks they are entitled to say whatever they want. I'm pretty much okay with criticism of my career, vocals and talent. It's okay for me if you say, ‘I don't like this album. I don't like your songs. I don't like how you sing. You are not a good singer.' That's okay. It's part of the game when you are in the music business. But when people go on the personal side, it's not cool. I tell you, it was really hard for me to manage."

Romero was then asked what he did to change his mindset and ignore online detractors. "I had my wife with me at that moment and she was helping me a lot," he said. "And a couple of friends. It was because of them. Otherwise, you will be talking about the anniversary of my passing away. [Laughs] I'm just enjoying it now. If you go to my socials, everything is about fun. It's about my dogs, my [new] wife, my free time, music with my friends. I'm trying to enjoy [life] and do what I like. If the people like it, that's pretty cool. If people don't like it, I'm still okay with it."

In addition to Blackmore and Romero, the current incarnation of RAINBOW includes STRATOVARIUS keyboardist Jens Johansson, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau (a.k.a. Robert "Bob" Curiano, ex-BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) and backing singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

Romero is currently promoting his second compilation of cover songs, "Raised On Heavy Radio", in which he pays tribute to OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT, METALLICA and more. Special guests on the album include Gus G. (FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE),Chris Caffery (SAVATAGE, SPIRITS OF FIRE),Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) and more.

Romero is also part of MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP and ELEGANT WEAPONS, the new band featuring guitarist Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST).