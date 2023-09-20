DEE SNIDER's Original Graphic Novel 'He's Not Gonna Take It' To Finally Arrive In November

More than 35 years ago, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider marched into the United States Senate's Committee On Commerce in a jean jacket and tank top to confront a band of concerned Washington housewives hellbent on silencing the howl of metal and beyond. Co-founded by Tipper Gore, a committee of politicians' spouses labeling themselves the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) had lobbied to plaster "Parental Advisory: Explicit Lyrics" labels on any music that conformed to their definition of sexual, violent, or drug-endorsing. Partnering with Z2 Comics, Snider's war to preserve the First Amendment will be immortalized in "He's Not Gonna Take It", a graphic novel charting the rocker's passionate battle against censorship alongside writer Frank Marraffino ("Marvel Zombies") and artist Steve Kurth ("Avengers", "X-Force"). "Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It" will be available at retailers everywhere on November 21, 2023.

This new graphic novel will follow the impact of Dee's battle for freedom of expression in the arts throughout his life. From a childhood where he was frequently silenced, through the early efforts to stifle his band's music, to the open warfare of the PMRC hearings in Washington, D.C., and his current efforts on social media. "He's Not Gonna Take It" tells the story of why free speech is so important to this man who has fought for it…even when it endangered everything that was important to him.

Z2 Comics and Dee Snider present "He's Not Gonna Take It" featuring cover art by Erik Rodriguez and Josh Bernstein. Deluxe editions include retro-comic art prints from Roy Burdine, Javier Aranda and Carlos Olivares.

"He's Not Gonna Take It" will be available as a deluxe edition for a list price of $99.99 (includes deluxe edition graphic novel oversized HC with slipcase, signed by Dee Snider, commemorative coin, and three retro Dee Snider commemorative art prints),hardcover for a list price of $29.99, and paperback for a list price of $24.99, available at retailers everywhere on November 21, 2023.

Snider was ranked as one of the top 100 metal vocalists of all time by the magazine Hit Parader. His 1984 album with TWISTED SISTER, "Stay Hungry", sold three million copies in the United States and around eight million copies worldwide, with lead single "We're Not Gonna Take It" eliciting ire from the PMRC. Snider would go on to co-found the 1990s metal band WIDOWMAKER before writing and starring in the cult horror film "Strangeland" in 1998. Snider has been the host of the "House Of Hair" radio show since 1997, curating heavy metal, glam, and hard rock primarily rooted in the 1980s and 1990s and syndicated over 200 markets.