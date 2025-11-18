DEEP PURPLE Announces November 2026 U.K. Tour With MAMMOTH

Hard rock legends DEEP PURPLE have announced a U.K. tour across November 2026, including shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London.

Celebrated for defining the sound of rock for more than five decades, DEEP PURPLE remains one of the world's most revered live acts and will be joined on select dates by special guests MAMMOTH, formed and fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as U.K. rockers JAYLER. Tickets will be available from Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. at this location.

Few bands in rock history have carved out a legacy as powerful and enduring as DEEP PURPLE. With more than five decades of chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, they remain one of the most influential and prestigious bands in the world. Their unparalleled catalog — from "Smoke on the Water" to "Highway Star" — continues to inspire generations of musicians, while their live performances reaffirm their status as pioneers of hard rock.

DEEP PURPLE's music continues to reach new generations and inspire fans around the world. Their 1970 classic "Child In Time" was reworked to soundtrack the trailer for the latest season of blockbuster series "Stranger Things", introducing one of rock's most powerful songs to millions of new listeners and reigniting global admiration in the band's timeless sound. The moment perfectly captures DEEP PURPLE's lasting influence and their ability to remain relevant in today's culture. Together with the success of their critically acclaimed 2024 album "=1", these fabled hard rock heroes show no sign of slowing down, continuing to push the boundaries of the genre for audiences around the globe.

Riding the wave of their latest music and ongoing cultural presence, DEEP PURPLE will kick off their U.K. tour on November 18, 2026 at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, followed by Glasgow's OVO Hydro (November 19),Birmingham's BP Pulse Live Arena (November 21),Manchester's AO Arena (November 22),before finishing in London on November 24 at Eventim Apollo.

Joining DEEP PURPLE on tour is special guests MAMMOTH (excluding London's Eventim Apollo show),spearheaded by Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen — as well as fast-rising U.K. rockers JAYLER, completing a powerhouse bill that celebrates both the legacy and future of rock.

November 2026 U.K. tour dates:

Nov 18 - Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

Nov 19 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Nov 21 - Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Arena

Nov 22 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Nov 24 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

In July 2022, guitarist Steve Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He has since been replaced by Simon McBride.

DEEP PURPLE has stayed true to its musical roots taking from an eclectic mix of styles to create a distinctive sound that defines the band today, but which in turn, has created a legacy that very few bands could ever hope to replicate. The band has written and produced so many "classic", well-known songs, that its audience range widely in age and background — something the band has readily embraced.

DEEP PURPLE's recent studio album "Whoosh!" (2020) followed their worldwide chart-topping albums "inFinite" (2017) and "Now WHAT?!" (2013). 2024 saw the release of their latest album "=1". On all albums, DEEP PURPLE joined forces with producer Bob Ezrin, who has worked with the likes of KISS, PINK FLOYD, Lou Reed and Alice Cooper.

Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride continue with renewed vitality, pushing the boundaries of hard rock to audiences around the globe, proving that DEEP PURPLE are very much here to stay.

Photo credit: Jim Rakete (courtesy of The Outside Organisation)