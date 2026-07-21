DEEP PURPLE's IAN GILLAN Denies He Ever Said He Was Close To Retirement: 'What I Said Was When I Felt I Didn't Have The Strength, Then I Would Retire'

In a new interview with The Independent's music editor Roisin O'Connor, DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan clarified his November 2025 comment that retirement was "not far off", partly as a result of his growing vision problems. He told O'Connor (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I didn't say that [we were getting close to retirement] at all, and I never did say that. And I never would say that. What I said was when I felt I didn't have the strength, then I would retire. And I also said my eyesight was failing, and everyone said, 'Oh, you're gonna retire?' Well, I don't sing through my eyes. But, yeah, we're all knocking on a bit but [as long as] the energy's there and you've got the drive and the group, it's cranking."

Gillan was also asked for his opinion on the fact that more and more artists are doing residences and playing multiple shows in one city as opposed to traveling all over the globe. He said: "[It's] not for me, really. I like traveling. I like being on the road. I like taking the music to people. I don't expect people to come to the music all the time. I think when you go to a festival, you travel a long way for a good time. That's a different story. And because it's such a blend of artists on a festival, you're gonna see everybody. You're gonna enjoy the experience, the overall experience. But when you're gonna see a specific artist, I think you should get as close to them as you can.

"I feel great on the road," Ian explained. "It is very much a team thing. I often compare it with the circus. You've gotta do the washing up as well as the trapeze act. I often talk about animals in the circus 'cause I used to love the animal circus, and everyone frowns at me... But when I was a kid, when the lion tamer put his head in the lion's mouth, I just wanted the lion to bite his head off. And it never did happen."

Last November, Gillan was asked by Jono and Nats of Dubai 92's "The Big Breakfast" if there is "an end in sight" to the hard rock legends' six-decade career or if he and his bandmates just plan to "keep on rocking". Ian responded: "Well, no one's really thought it through. We don't talk about it that much. And as life gets on, the end is nearer than the beginning, that's for sure. We all know that. But at the moment we're getting a lot of joy from what we're doing. I think the band is rejuvenated since Simon [McBride, guitar] joined us. And so we're looking a long way ahead. And you don't make long-term plans if you're thinking of stopping. So, we'll see what the future holds. I think probably human dignity is gonna be the deciding factor. Once you start going out and embarrassing people with your inability to do what you've done all your life, then it's time to stop. But until that moment arrives, then we're going good. And the band is hard and mean and hungry at the moment. I've never felt it so tight."

The 80-year-old Gillan admitted to Uncut magazine that he was unsure how much longer he and his bandmates would be able to keep performing live.

"It's one of those things," he said. "I've only got 30 percent vision. That won't get better. It makes life mysterious. The hardest thing is working on my laptop. I can't see anything on the screen unless I use my peripheral vision; I pick up a line by looking at it sideways. But you find a way. You adapt. But it's achingly tiresome. It takes a long time to do the work."

Ian went on to say that he is grateful he still has his sense of humor.

"It's hilarious this growing old thing. It's a laugh a minute," Gillan said. "Well, sometimes yes and sometimes no. I walk down the road and hear something drop off — clang, there's something else gone. Nothing's changed really apart from I can't pole vault any more. Other than that, things move a little more slowly. But nothing's changed."

Contemplating the possibility of retirement, Gillan said: "I think if I lose my energy I'm going to stop. I don't want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We're not far off that. It creeps up on you — you don't really notice."

In August 2024, Gillan was asked by SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" if retirement was out of the vocabulary for him and his DEEP PURPLE bandmates, more than eight years after they launched "The Long Goodbye" tour. He responded: "I think it is. That was a joke, actually, because it was the promoters. And someone said, 'We've gotta sell some more tickets.' And it's the good old standby, the farewell tour. So I said, Okay, we'll call it 'goodbye' tour, but let's call it 'the long goodbye', and let's make the emphasis on the word 'long',' so it's kind of an enigmatic phrase."

He continued: "There's no intention to stop. At the moment… I spoke to my manager the other day. I've got some solo project. He said, 'You're gonna have to put 'em back,' and I'm putting them back years. We're already booked to the end of '26, in the planning stage, in the diary, with all the projects we've got for DEEP PURPLE. So, yeah, years to come, hopefully."

Earlier in August 2024, Gillan was asked by Ultimate Classic Rock how close the end of the road — and, perhaps, DEEP PUPRLE — feels to him, the singer responded: "As soon as you start feeling unable to deliver at that level — of course, you adjust, of course, you adapt and make do the best you can. But when the energy level goes, that's time to stop because then it gets embarrassing and nobody wants that. But so far, so good."

In December 2023, DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice, who turned 78 in June, was asked by Zoom when he and his bandmates will eventually retire from performing live. He responded: "We have never planned a date to stop working. We are realists. The guys are getting older, and there's gonna come a point where maybe one or two of us don't want to do it anymore or [it's] not physically possible for them to do it. But we don't think about that. We're still having a great deal of fun. A lot of people still enjoy what we do, and so long as those two things stay in harmony, we'll continue.

"I don't think we'll ever know what the last gig, what the last tour is," he continued. "I think it'll come and just smack us in the face. Unless there's a definite plan, which there isn't, to do something as a final bye-bye, I just think we'll just go, 'Sorry, guys. We're finished. We can't do it anymore. It's been wonderful.' But even then, I think if we stopped touring, there's no reason why we couldn't make more records. That's the easiest thing in the world. All you've got to do is have the ideas. That's the hardest thing in the world. But physically making a record is easy."

Paice added: "Touring only works if you enjoy it. You can't just enjoy the two hours a night when you're playing. You've got to be able to deal with the whole thing. You've got to be able to deal with a ten-hour flight, a hotel which is less than perfect, transportation which goes wrong. You've gotta deal with all that. And if you can, and still enjoy it, then why would you stop something that you got into as a kid 'cause it made you happy? And if it still makes you happy, why would you stop it?"

Paice's PURPLE bandmate Roger Glover expressed a similar sentiment about the band's final tour in a June 2023 interview with Rock Hard Greece. The bassist, who turned 80 last November, said: "I don't like the idea of announcing the last show: 'And here they are. This is their last show.' I mean, the stress involved in that would be ridiculous. Where would it be? When would it be? For me, the ideal ending for PURPLE is that we just carry on until it stops. No announcement. We're not gonna announce, 'This is the last one.' People would buy tickets: 'Oh, this is the last one.' It's an exercise in making money. It's not very good. I've never liked it. I'd rather go and play and play and play and play, and one day when something happens and one of us drops dead or gets really ill or whatever, [we say], 'Well, that's that.' And leave it at that."

In 2022, DEEP PURPLE keyboardist Don Airey, who turned 78 in June, told Rolling Stone magazine that there was no concrete plan for him and his DEEP PURPLE bandmates to stop playing live shows.

"We started the farewell tour in 2017. It was due to end in 2019," he noted. "But the thing is, when you're a musician in a band, you think you're in control of it, but you're not. The business is running you.

"Of course, there was so much demand for the band to continue from the promoters and agents that we said, 'Okay, we'll do one more year.'"

Regarding when he thinks DEEP PURPLE will finally call it quits, Don said: "The words of T.S. Eliot [the greatest English-language poet of his generation] come to mind: 'This is the way the band ends. Not with a bang, but with a whimper.' I think we won't know it's the last gig. We won't have a clue that this one is going to be the last one. That's how it's going to end. It's going to be no big scenario.

"I like what Buddy Guy said. He said, 'Musicians don't retire. They drop.' You do have thoughts about being in the garden and bouncing the grandchildren on your knee, but it's part of your blood system, playing and touring. It's an addiction. I hope I keep playing for a while yet."

In July 2022, guitarist Steve Morse officially left PURPLE to care for his wife, Janine, who was battling cancer. He has since been replaced by Simon McBride.

DEEP PURPLE's latest studio album, "Splat!", came out on July 3 via earMUSIC.