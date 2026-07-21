SUICIDE SILENCE Announces Fall 2026 North American Tour With EMMURE, ANGELMAKER And SYNESTIA

California deathcore act SUICIDE SILENCE will embark on the "Reminders Of Hell Tour" this fall. Support on the trek, which will launch on November 6 in Riverside, California and conclude on December 13 in Los Angeles, California, will come from EMMURE, ANGELMAKER and SYNESTIA.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, July 23 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) EDT and end on Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMSS26" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Reminders Of Hell Tour" dates:

Nov. 06 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Muncipal Auditorium

Nov. 07 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Nov. 09 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Nov. 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

Nov. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Nov. 14 - Orlandlo FL - Vans Warped Tour

Nov. 15 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Nov. 17 - Greensboro, NC - The Pyrle

Nov. 18 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA TLA

Nov. 21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

Nov. 22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

Nov. 24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

Nov. 25 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

Nov. 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

Nov. 28 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

Nov. 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

Dec. 01 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

Dec. 02 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth

Dec. 04 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Dec. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Dec. 06 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Dec. 08 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Dec. 09 - Portland, OR - The Hawthorne Theater

Dec. 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Dec. 11 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall

Dec. 12 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

SUICIDE SILENCE's seventh album, "Remember... You Must Die", was released in March 2023 via Century Media. The LP was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, XIBALBA, VITRIOL). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

SUICIDE SILENCE's longtime drummer Alex Lopez exited the band in April 2022. Ernie Iniguez, who recorded drums on SUICIDE SILENCE's "Become The Hunter" album, has been sitting behind the kit for the band for the past four years.

This past January, SUICIDE SILENCE announced it had recruited Ian Waye (SOREPTION) to fill in on guitar for Chris Garza while the latter guitarist is taking "hiatus" from the group.

In addition to playing for SUICIDE SILENCE, Garza is well known as the host of "The Garza Podcast", where he interviews other musicians about metal history, culture and creativity.

SUICIDE SILENCE's lineup has seen several changes over the years, but key members have included Garza, Mark Heylmun (guitar),Mitch Lucker (vocals),Dan Kenny (bass) and Alex Lopez (drums).

Vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida (ALL SHALL PERISH) joined SUICIDE SILENCE in 2013 following the passing of frontman Mitch Lucker. Mitch died on November 1, 2012 after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle crash in Huntington Beach.

Photo by Travis Shinn