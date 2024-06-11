DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER: 'I Don't Like Fame'

In a recent interview with Spain's Made In Metal, bassist Roger Glover of the legendary British hard rockers DEEP PURPLE said that he leads a "very private" life away from the group. "The hoopla of being in a big band and touring has to be balanced, if you like, by family life," the 78-year-old musician explained. "And the family have a hard enough time 'cause I have to go away for such long periods of time, and they have to exist here without me, which is not easy. I have a wife and two children — young children now. It's necessary for me not to be known as famous. I don't like fame.

"People say to me, young musicians, 'Hey, how do you get famous?' It's the wrong question," Roger noted. "What you really need to ask is, how do you be happy? People who wanna be famous, I don't know why, because it's an imposition. It takes away your life. And so I'm very happy to keep my life as private as possible."

DEEP PURPLE's new album, "=1", is due on July 19 via earMUSIC. The LP marks DEEP PURPLE's first material with new guitarist Simon McBride, who stepped in two years ago following Steve Morse's departure.

