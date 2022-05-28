DEF LEPPARD Launches 'Let's Rock It' Match-3 Puzzle Game

DEF LEPPARD has announced "Let's Rock It", the band's new match-3 mobile puzzle game. In the game, you'll get to immerse yourself in a fast-paced, hard-rocking lifestyle of a band manager hitting the road to go on tour. You get to help your group reach legendary status by collecting hit singles, selling out shows, and dressing your heroes in cool clothes. Keep your group rocking to earn free bonuses and rewards throughout the game.

Step into the shoes of Bethany, an up-and-coming rocker on the rise to stardom with the help of the legendary DEF LEPPARD.

Collect stylish clothes and new musical instruments, conquer social media, and make your way to the top of the charts as you progress through levels and solve puzzles using match-3 combinations!

Features of the game:

* Classic match-3 gameplay that you know and love

* Follow the rise of a hot new rock band from the very beginning

* Interesting characters: aspiring/daring young musicians and their wise mentors

* Dress the band members to your liking and set new fashion trends in social networks with a variety of options

* Clothes in different styles: rockabilly, glam, modern

* Lots of instruments: guitars, drums, bass and more! Choose the one you like and go on stage!

* Lots of levels with musical elements, colorful special effects, and challenging puzzles!

* Concert levels on which your musicians will rock the crowd and earn their claim to fame.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", was released on May 27 via UMe. The artwork for the LP follows pedigree with DEF LEPPARD's instantly recognizable album covers from their celebrated past. With images by world renowned photographer and director Anton Corbijn, styling concepts by Maryam Malakpour and graphics by the U.K.-based Munden Brothers, the design truly follows the band's influence through their eyes today.

Over the past two years, DEF LEPPARD recorded "Diamond Star Halos" simultaneously in three different countries with singer Joe Elliott in Ireland, Rick Savage (bass) in England, and Phil Collen (guitar),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) in the United States.