BRET MICHAELS Says POISON Doesn't Use Any Backing Tracks: 'We Sit At Soundcheck And Work On Those Harmonies'

In a new interview with Forrest of the Boise radio station 96.9 The Eagle, POISON frontman Bret Michaels was asked how he takes care of his voice while on tour. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I warm up. I do stuff… Because let's be really honest — the fans are traveling; they're coming out to see you; they want a good show. For me, I wanna put on a badass show — I wanna sing good, I wanna sound good. And you've gotta remember, with POISON or the Bret Michaels [solo] band, we don't use anything — there's nothing going on. There's no backing tracks. We sit at soundcheck and work on those harmonies, we work on making it sound good. That's what I set out to be, was a musician, so you've gotta be able to bring it. And there's a few times — I'm not gonna lie to you… You're doing… One stretch I was doing solo [dates] and POISON [shows], and I did 14 in a row. And that beat my voice up pretty good. But then I had to take a little medication, got through it, for the voice, and then had a day off and got it to heal. And I'm good to go."

As a reality TV star, Michaels has appeared in an extensive library of hit shows including VH1's smash show "Rock Of Love", winning the highest-rated season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and Travel Channel's "Rock My RV", currently featured on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Fans have eagerly binged his TV hits on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, PlutoTV and AppleTV.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS),Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.