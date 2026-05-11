DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN Featured In 'Everline' Music Video From His Wife LAUREN MONROE

DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen is featured in the music video for "Everline", the new single from his wife, singer, songwriter, and healing artist Lauren Monroe.

"Everline" is described in a press release as "a deeply personal and emotionally resonant track that reflects themes of introspection, release, and forward movement."

Rooted in a moment of quiet transformation, "Everline" captures the experience of internal shift, where vulnerability becomes strength and stillness gives way to change. Monroe's signature blend of evocative songwriting and intentional presence creates a listening experience that feels both intimate and expansive.

Monroe states: "in a time where norms and constants seem turned upside down, 'Everline' invites us to redefine who we are, rewrite our script and step into our future selves we'd like to become."

"Everline" continues Monroe's explanation of emotional resilience and personal growth. The track emphasizes authenticity and connection, inviting listeners to experience the music not just as a song, but as a shared emotional moment.

"This song was written during a time of reflection," Monroe adds. "It's about allowing yourself to feel change as it's happening, and trusting what comes next."

Monroe is a musician, speaker, and educator with over 25 years of experience in wellness, consciousness, and music. Blending evocative songwriting with guided narratives and intentional audience connection, she creates immersive live experiences designed to inspire reflection, renewal, and transformation.

Known for bridging artistry with deeper human connection, Monroe's work invites audiences into a shared space of presence, energy, and collective experience. Her performances are both emotionally resonant and experientially engaging, merging music with themes of healing, awareness, and connection.

Monroe has released several acclaimed albums, including "Under The Wolf Moon", "Messages From Aphrodite" and "Oneness Chant" (with over 2.5 million Spotify plays). Her upcoming 2026 release, "Magnetic", fuses percussion, spoken word, healing frequencies, and contemporary songwriting — the foundation for her groundbreaking live experience "The Magnetic Stage".

On stage, Monroe delivers a powerful, dynamic performance backed by world-class musicians, including her husband, Rick Allen, legendary drummer for DEF LEPPARD. Together, they create a visceral live experience that moves audiences both emotionally and physically.

In 2001, Monroe and Allen founded the Raven Drum Foundation (RDF),which serves, educates, and empowers trauma survivors and communities in crisis, with a focus on veterans and first responders. By integrating advocacy, storytelling, music and arts programs and events, Raven Drum Foundation brings the tools and experiences of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) to support and inspire mental health, resiliency, and unity.

For the past several years, Raven Drum Foundation has hosted the "12 Drummers Drumming" online auction, featuring items and experiences donated by legendary musicians, including Taylor Swift, Stewart Copeland, Ringo Starr, Matt Sorum, Zac Hanson and Todd Sucherman (of STYX).

Photo courtesy of Relevant Communications