Watch: THE DEAD DAISIES Reunite With GLENN HUGHES For One-Off Concert In Illinois

On May 30, 2026 at the legendary Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois, THE DEAD DAISIES returned for a special night of rock featuring Glenn Hughes on vocals and bass. Glenn joined guitarist Doug Aldrich, drummer Tommy Clufetos and guitarist David Lowy for this rare, one-off performance delivering a thrilling 50/50 split set, kicking off with 10 of THE DEAD DAISIES' favorite tracks followed by almost as many iconic DEEP PURPLE classics.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Unspoken

02. Resurrected

03. Chosen And Justified

04. My Fate

05. Fortunate Son (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL cover)

06. Born To Fly

07. Rise Up

08. Radiance

09. Hypnotize Yourself

10. Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)

DEEP PURPLE set

11. Stormbringer (DEEP PURPLE cover)

12. Sail Away (DEEP PURPLE cover)

13. Space Truckin' (DEEP PURPLE cover)

14. Gettin' Tighter (DEEP PURPLE cover)

15. Might Just Take Your Life (DEEP PURPLE cover)

16. Smoke On The Water (DEEP PURPLE cover)

17. Mistreated (DEEP PURPLE cover)

18. Highway Star (DEEP PURPLE cover)

Encore:

19. Long Way To Go

20. Burn (DEEP PURPLE cover)

Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (uploaded by the SGE channel on YouTube).

Hughes exited THE DEAD DAISIES in May 2023 after a four-year run with the band. He has since been replaced by a returning John Corabi. It's Corabi's second stint THE DEAD DAISIES. He originally joined in 2015 and departed four years later to make way for Hughes.

In a recent interview with Illinois Entertainer, Hughes stated about the prospect of performing with THE DEAD DAISIES again: "It's great to be back with my friends. This is my family; I love everyone in THE DEAD DAISIES. Everyone is such a good friend of mine. So for me to go back and play the songs I did with THE DAISIES, and to, of course, play a set of DEEP PURPLE songs, is a miraculous achievement."

Speaking specifically about the selist for the Arcada show, Glenn said: "Joining this great idea of having two sets, DAISIES and then PURPLE, it's exhilarating for me. I think it's exhilarating for the people who are coming to see it. All the songs I did with PURPLE are classic songs, and I'm so grateful to have been in the band during that period of time. But there'll be some other classic songs as well. I'm smiling because it's a moment to celebrate both THE DEAD DAISIES and, of course, the era of DEEP PURPLE that I was in."

In a 2023 interview with Myglobalmind, Glenn stated about his decision to leave THE DEAD DAISIES: "I am primarily a solo artist, and I'm real comfortable being in that genre. When I joined THE DEAD DAISIES, David Lowy had me come in and write some songs, which turned out to be great. And we recorded 'Holy Ground'. And then the pandemic hit and we obviously did a second album [2022's 'Radiance'] and you saw some shows. In December [2022], David Lowy wanted to take a hiatus for six months, and it was at that time where I was getting a lot of offers to do my own work again. And Joe [Bonamassa] and I decided to do [the fifth] BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION [album]. So, at the beginning of [2023], I switched gears and started going back to my solo work and playing with my band, and writing with Joe.

"THE DEAD DAISIES will continue with my friend John Corabi, and I had nothing but great times with that band, but it was never going to be forever for me," Glenn explained. "I may have said before that BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION will be the last band I record with, and I believe that will be the truth. And with THE DEAD DAISIES, it was all good. We ended amicably. They didn't want me to go, but it was time for me to go back to my band."