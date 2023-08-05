DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN: 'We're Fortunate That We Have A Loyal Following Of People Our Age'

In a recent interview with Business Jet Traveler, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen spoke about the changes in the music industry now that most fans are streaming music or downloading singles. The 59-year-old musician said: "The music industry has changed somewhat, but we're fortunate that we have a loyal following of people our age, and we're seeing a lot of young people come to our concerts as well. I think that's because we're very seasoned and serious about what we do. And I think people have a great experience because we always put on a fantastic show."

Allen also talked about the state of rock music today, saying: "There's some great music out there. But remember, back in the day, you would go out and buy a vinyl record or a single, you'd go home, play it, read everything there was to read on the album cover, and that was what you learned about the band. These days, people seem more comfortable streaming music, and they don't find out as much about the artists they're listening to as we did when we were young."

Allen famously lost his left arm to amputation following a near-fatal auto accident in England in 1984. The incident occurred after he was thrown through the sunroof of his car, and his left arm got caught in the seatbelt when it came undone during the crash. As a result, the arm was severed from his body. Initially, doctors reattached the arm but they would eventually have to amputate because of an infection.

After Rick's life-altering accident, he had to relearn how to play drums and drum manufacturer Simmons worked with him to build a kit. His DEF LEPPARD bandmates stuck with Allen through the difficult time and the drummer persevered through an accident that would have ended most people's careers.

DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE's co-headline tour hit Latin America and made its way around Europe before it comes to the U.S. this month. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York.

DEF LEPPARD is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.