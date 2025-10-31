Definitive Version Of VAN HALEN's 1982 Album 'Diver Down' Reissued By MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi),the renowned leader in high-fidelity audio reissues, has released definitive audiophile treatments of VAN HALEN's 1982 album "Diver Down". The four-times platinum record is now available for order as a strictly limited UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP set and a numbered Hybrid SACD edition.

The 180g 45RPM 2LP set is sourced from the original analog tapes (1/4" / 15 IPS analog master to DSD 256 to analog console to lathe),pressed at Fidelity Record Pressing, and strictly limited to 7,500 numbered copies, Mobile Fidelity's UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP set is housed in a deluxe slipcase, featuring a special foil-stamped jacket and faithful-to-the-original graphics. Also sourced from the original analog tapes, MoFi's numbered-edition hybrid SACD is housed in mini-LP-style gatefold packaging.

Eddie and Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony recorded "Diver Down" with producer Ted Templeman in just 12 days in Los Angeles. The results of that speedy session can now be experienced with unparalleled transparency, balance, definition. Listeners can crank this version as high as possible without risking noise-floor interference or shrillness. Even at lower levels, the advanced degrees of separation, imaging, soundstaging, and fullness will grant a fresh perspective on a record that hit No. 3 and spent more than a year on the charts.

Speaking about the record, Alex Van Halen offered this new reflection: "'Diver Down' was a pivotal moment for the band. Four guys in a room… making music. Then lightning struck. The rest is history."

VAN HALEN's winning track record with cover songs can be traced back to its 1978 debut. This ambitious approach, showcasing the band's diversity, creativity, flair, and fun, takes precedence on "Diver Down". Featuring five covers, including the radio staples "(Oh) Pretty Woman)" and "Dancing In The Street", "Diver Down" remains a fan favorite and the quartet's most carefree set, yet what makes the record much more intriguing is the vast assortment of styles represented and the group's all-in performances. Bookended by "Where Have All The Good Times Gone!" and the winking barbershop-quartet send-up "Happy Trails", the album explores every corner of the band's ambition. Highlights include the menacing instrumental "Intruder", the pioneering, church organ-like "Cathedral" and the visionary "Little Guitars (Intro)" which finds Eddie Van Halen replicating a classically informed flamenco technique. Completing the mélange of fun and skill is the jazz ditty "Big Bad Bill (Is Sweet William Now)", featuring a special guest contribution on clarinet from the Van Halens' father, Jan.

"Diver Down" track listing (vinyl sequence):

Side One:

01. Where Have All The Good Times Gone!

02. Hang 'Em High

03. Cathedral

Side Two:

01. Secrets

02. Intruder

03. (Oh) Pretty Woman

Side Three:

01. Dancing In The Street

02. Little Guitars (Intro)

03. Little Guitars

Side Four:

01. Big Bad Bill (Is Sweet William Now)

02. The Full Bug

03. Happy Trails

"Diver Down" marks the latest VAN HALEN audiophile-quality reissue by MoFi.

The world's leading audiophile reissue label, Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi) is renowned for its commitment to maintaining uncompromising quality and preserving the artist's original intent. Since its inception in 1977, MoFi has released the definitive-sounding versions of many of the greatest albums in history. Recognizing the importance of getting every detail right, MoFi sources its original master recording releases from the original master tapes. That hallmark — along with a horizontal Original Master Recording stripe on the front cover and numbered-edition stamp on the back — has helped make MoFi recognized around the globe. MoFi's singularity extends to its incessant efforts to push the limits of sound reproduction via innovations like the UltraDisc One-Step LP. To achieve its goals, the label established its own mastering studio allowing its engineers to execute the cutting process in-house and ensure no artifacts are added to the final product: the best-sounding vinyl LPs and SACDs available.

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab's UltraDisc One-Step (UD1S) technique bypasses generational losses inherent to the traditional three-step plating process by removing two steps: the production of father and mother plates, which are created to yield numerous stampers from each lacquer that is cut. For UD1S plating, stampers (also called "converts") are made directly from the lacquers. Since each lacquer yields only one stamper, multiple lacquers need to be cut. Mobile Fidelity's UD1S process produces a final LP with the lowest-possible noise floor. The removal of two steps of the plating process also reveals musical details and dynamics that would otherwise be lost due to the standard multi-step process. With UD1S, every aspect of vinyl production is optimized to produce the best-sounding vinyl album available today.