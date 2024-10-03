DEFTONES And CYPRESS HILL Side Project SOL INVICTO Announces Debut EP 'Loosely Aware'

SOL INVICTO, the dynamic project formed by producer/guitarist Richie Londres, Stephen Carpenter (DEFTONES) and Eric Bobo (CYPRESS HILL),has announced the release of their long-awaited debut EP, "Loosely Aware", dropping November 8, 2024. Accompanying the announcement is the release of their first official single, "The Obvious Play", alongside an official visualizer.

Speaking on the EP, the band shares: "It's been quite the journey to get this to the people, just a taste of what's to come."

After years of experimentation and anticipation, SOL INVICTO is finally ready to reveal the first taste of what's to come with single "The Obvious Play", featuring guest vocals from Sean Plague of PLAGUE TO PYRES (who are signed to Londres and Carter's independent label Omyac Records). The EP marks the project's first official release following their extremely rare, private double album "Initium" in 2017, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years which was available only to members of their private club, Sol Invicto Comiti.

"Loosely Aware" showcases the band's unique blend of furious riffs, razor-sharp lead guitar lines, industrial and electronic elements all infused with the percussive genius of Eric Bobo, drawing from the talents of Dan Foord (SIKTH) on drums. The EP signals a bold new chapter for the band as they prepare to record a full-length metal album later this year. More on that coming soon.

Fusing heavy riffs, industrial beats and Latin-infused percussion, SOL INVICTO has carved out its own unique space in the world of experimental metal.

The group initially blended lo-fi industrial drum and bass with Carpenter's crushing guitar work and Bobo's dynamic percussion. As the sound evolved, Londres brought in Foord to take over on drums, pushing the band toward a more live, raw energy.

To date, SOL INVICTO has released a single, exclusive double album titled "Initium", a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years. Released in 2017 on limited edition signed vinyls, "Initium" remains a rare gem for members of the Sol Invicto Comiti and currently unavailable to the public.

After starting work on new music in 2018, the group's plans were delayed, but 2024 will finally see the first official release from SOL INVICTO — the three-track EP titled "Loosely Aware", featuring vocals from Plague.

"Loosely Aware" was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (PERIPHERY, ANIMALS AS LEADERS) and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (GHOST, PARADISE LOST). The artwork was created by Kwonny.