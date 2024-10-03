STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Celebrate 30 Years Of 'Purple' With RSD Black Friday Exclusive: 'Purple Rarities'

When STONE TEMPLE PILOTS returned to the studio in 1994 to record the band's second album, the quartet was facing the high expectations set by its debut "Core" (1992),which sold more than eight million copies and earned a Grammy Award. The release of "Purple" on June 7, 1994, would cement their place as one of the definitive bands of their generation as the album debuted at No.1 on the Billboard album chart on its way to selling more than six million copies.

Today, Rhino announces the upcoming release "Purple Rarities", a 1LP purple vinyl with studio and live recordings broken out from the 2019 Super Deluxe Edition. Available exclusively for RSD Black Friday on November 29 at participating indie record stores.

For more information, visit www.recordstoreday.com.

"Purple Rarities" explores the making of the album with a mix of unreleased tracks that includes demos ("Unglued" and "Army Ants") and early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow" and "Interstate Love Song"),plus acoustic recordings ("Big Empty").

Scott Weiland, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz recorded most of "Purple" in Atlanta with producer Brendan O'Brien. The album features some of the group's most iconic tracks, including "Interstate Love Song" and "Vasoline" — which both topped the Mainstream Rock chart in 1994.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS wrapped their cross-country tour and will continue playing select shows throughout 2024 into 2025.

"Purple Rarities" track listing:

Side A

01. Meat Plow (Early Version)

02. Interstate Love Song (Early Version)

03. Big Empty (Acoustic Version)

04. Army Ants (Demo)

Side B

01. Unglued (Demo)

02. Kitchenware & Candybars (Demo)

03. Dancing Days

04. She Knows Me Too Well (Demo)

05. Interstate Love Song (Acoustic Version)