DEFTONES And CYPRESS HILL Side Project SOL INVICTO Shares Visualizer For 'Lost In Translation' From 'Loosely Aware' EP

After years spent honing their unique sound and building a devoted underground following, SOL INVICTO, the innovative project led by Richie Londres featuring Stephen Carpenter of DEFTONES, Eric Bobo of CYPRESS HILL, Dan Foord of SIKTH and with guest vocals from Sean Plague of PLAGUE TO PYRES, has unveiled its debut EP, "Loosely Aware". This release marks the band's significant step from an exclusive cult act to an official presence in the wider metal landscape. Available now on all major streaming platforms, "Loosely Aware" showcases a powerful blend of metal, industrial, and percussive prowess. Heralding the EP's arrival is the visualizer for focus track "Lost In Translation".

Speaking on the release of their long-awaited EP release, Londres shares: "'Loosely Aware' represents years of relentless experimentation, sweat, and commitment to this project. This EP is a testament to the resilience and collaborative spirit that defines SOL INVICTO. We wanted to create something gritty, heavy and authentic that gives listeners a taste of the chaos and beauty that we thrive on. The 'Loosely Aware' EP marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band. We're proud to finally share it with the world and are very excited for what's coming next."

Today's EP's release follows last month's debut single, "The Obvious Play", which provided fans with a fierce glimpse of SOL INVICTO's intense soundscape and was met with immediate critical acclaim. Revolver magazine included it in their "Best New Songs Right Now" list, calling it "a heavy swinger, with Carpenter's detuned-and-doomy compound-judding rattling the speakers amid fractured pulses of electronic percussion and PLAGUE TO PYRES vocalist Sean Plague's savage screaming session.", Consequence stating "Among the more brutal tracks to bear Carpenter's credit (this ain't DEFTONES)." and Kerrang! calling it a "monster of a debut single". The EP marks the project's first official release following their extremely rare, private double album 'Initium' in 2017, a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years which was available only to members of their private club, Sol Invicto Comiti.

"Loosely Aware" heralds a bold new era for the band as they prepare to record a full-length metal album later this year. For now though, bask in the EP's gloriously nasty, soul-crushingly heavy sounds and prepare for much more coming from SOL INVICTO in 2025.

"Loosely Aware" EP track listing:

01. The Obvious Play

02. Revelation of The Method

03. Lost In Translation

Fusing heavy riffs, industrial beats and Latin-infused percussion, SOL INVICTO has carved out its own unique space in the world of experimental metal.

The group initially blended lo-fi industrial drum and bass with Carpenter's crushing guitar work and Bobo's dynamic percussion. As the sound evolved, Londres brought in Foord to take over on drums, pushing the band toward a more live, raw energy.

To date, SOL INVICTO has released a single, exclusive double album titled "Initium", a collection of demos and experimental tracks gathered over the years. Released in 2017 on limited edition signed vinyls, "Initium" remains a rare gem for members of the Sol Invicto Comiti and currently unavailable to the public.

After starting work on new music in 2018, the group's plans were delayed, but 2024 finally has finally seen the first official release from SOL INVICTO — the "Loosely Aware" three-track EP.

"Loosely Aware" was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (PERIPHERY, ANIMALS AS LEADERS) and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (GHOST, PARADISE LOST). The artwork was created by Kwonny.