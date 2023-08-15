  • facebook
DEFTONES Announce 2023 Edition Of 'Dia De Los Deftones' Festival

August 15, 2023

DEFTONES have announced the 2023 installment of their music festival, Dia De Los Deftones.

The event, which returned last year for the first time since 2019, will take place on November 4, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego.

Joining the influential alt-metal outfit at this year's event will be 100 GECS, KNOCKED LOOSE, DOECHII, PINBACK, PIERI, RILE and CAPRA.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com. DEFTONES' pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT and includes access to the band's exclusive VIP package.

Dia De Los Deftones 2023 lineup:

DEFTONES
100 GECS
KNOCKED LOOSE
DOECHII
PINBACK
PIERI
RILE
CAPRA

Prior to 2018's first edition of Dia De Los Deftones, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told the San Diego Union-Tribune: "It's like putting together a mix-tape, but it's a live show and you can put different artists together in one live setting... It's a well-rounded event that — even if we weren't performing at it — I think we'd enjoy going to as music fans."

Last year, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.

