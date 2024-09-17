DEFTONES Announce Early 2025 U.S. Tour With THE MARS VOLTA And FLESHWATER

Multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning Sacramento band DEFTONES has announce a 2025 North American tour, marking the group's first headline run since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will canvas the country with stops at legendary arenas from coast to coast. The tour kicks off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on February 25, rolls through Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on March 6, Madison Square Garden in New York on April 3, and concludes at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on April 8. THE MARS VOLTA and FLESHWATER join the bill as special guests.

Tickets will be available starting with the official DEFTONES presale going live on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, September 19 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with THE MARS VOLTA and FLESHWATER hosting coinciding artist presale windows. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

The news follows a busy year for DEFTONES, highlighted by standout performances at Coachella, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza. They also joined SYSTEM OF A DOWN for a massive sold-out event at Golden Gate Park with 50,000 fans.

Next up, DEFTONES ignite their fifth annual sold-out Dia De Los Deftones festival on November 2 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Headlined, hosted and curated by DEFTONES, the all-ages festival lineup also features IDLES, SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE (performing "Diary" in its entirety),HEALTH, PARIS TEXAS, DUSTER, GEL and QENDRESA.

Tour dates:

Feb. 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Feb. 27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mar. 01 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Mar. 04 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mar. 06 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Mar. 08 - Las Vegas, NV MGM - Grand Garden Arena

Mar. 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Mar. 12 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Mar. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Mar. 15 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Mar. 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Mar. 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Mar. 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Mar. 22 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Mar. 24 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Mar. 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Mar. 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mar. 29 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Mar. 31 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Apr. 01 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 03 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Apr. 04 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Apr. 06 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Apr. 08 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

DEFTONES recently completed recording all the music for their next studio album.

Last fall, DEFTONES guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed to the "Gnostic Academy" podcast that he and his bandmates were working on their new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (RUSH, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS). This marks DEFTONES' third collaboration with Nick, having previously worked with him on 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2012's "Koi No Yokan" LPs.

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.

Photo credit: Clemente Ruiz