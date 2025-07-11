DEFTONES Announce January/February 2026 European Tour

DEFTONES have announced an early 2026 European tour in support of their upcoming tenth studio album, "Private Music", due out August 22 via Reprise/Warner.

The 15-date trek will kick off January 29 at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France and will hit major cities on the continent before coming to a close on February 20 at The O2 in London. Support on the tour will come from DENZEL CURRY and DRUG CHURCH.

DEFTONES 2026 European tour dates:

Jan. 29 - Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

Jan. 30 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Feb. 01 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Feb. 03 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Feb. 05 - Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

Feb. 06 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

Feb. 07 - Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

Feb. 09 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Feb. 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Feb. 12 - Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Live

Feb. 13 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Feb. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

Feb. 16 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Feb. 18 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

Feb. 20 - London, UK @ The O2

Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, DEFTONES have always defined boundless creativity in the music space. Across nine studio albums, they have carved out an unmistakable sonic identity — ferocious yet dreamlike, while making space for constant refinement and surprise. Now, decades on from the groove-forward sound of their era-defining debut, "Adrenaline", and following a long line of masterpieces including 2000's "White Pony", 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2020's "Ohms" — an album that earned them their second and third Grammy nominations — they return with one of the most focused statements of their career: "Private Music". Joining the band’s creative core of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Frank Delgado (as well as touring bassist Fred Sablan, who appears on the album) is producer Nick Raskulinecz, who previously worked on "Diamond Eyes" and 2012's riveting "Koi No Yokan". The result is a lean, masterfully paced 11-song set that plays like a new DEFTONES benchmark. Meditating on the beauty and peril of nature, the challenge of cultivating a positive mindset and visions of a journey beyond the physical realm, private music showcases DEFTONES at their most evolved. At once a psychedelic voyage and a skull-rattling wallop, it's the latest peak in a catalog filled with immersive, emotive triumphs.

The second leg of DEFTONES' 2025 North American tour commences on August 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on September 10 and Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 15. This second leg comes to a close on September 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. DEFTONES welcome PHANTOGRAM and IDLES as direct support on select dates. THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA will open for all dates.

This first leg of DEFTONES' North American tour kicked off on February 25, and was met with unanimous critical acclaim. Applauding the opening evening of a sold-out two-night stand at Kia Forum in L.A., Los Angeles Times raved: "DEFTONES have never been bigger or more definitional for what young people want out of heavy music in all its gradients. A band ahead of their time for 30 years and counting.

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.