DEFTONES Share Music Video For Latest Single 'My Mind Is A Mountain'

DEFTONES have shared the official music video for their latest single, "My Mind Is A Mountain". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Private Music", which will arrive on August 22 via Reprise/Warner.

DEFTONES notably recorded and co-produced "Private Music" in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. It marks their third collaboration with Raskulinecz who had previously helmed "Diamond Eyes" (2010) and "Koi No Yokan" (2012).

In other news, DEFTONES have just received several new RIAA certifications, recognizing recent sales milestones. "White Pony" is now RIAA-certified double platinum, "Diamond Eyes" is RIAA-certified platinum and notable singles "Change (In The House Of Flies)" is RIAA-certified four times platinum and "Be Quiet And Drive" is RIAA-certified double platinum.

Earlier this year, DEFTONES launched their first North American headline tour since 2022 produced by Live Nation, and it proved to be their most significant and successful yet. DEFTONES saw 100% sellout business of an extensive arena run, including legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and even a two-night stand at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Of the latter, Los Angeles Times raved, "DEFTONES have never been bigger, or more definitional for what young people want out of heavy music in all its gradients. A band ahead of their time for 30 years and counting."

The next round of dates commences on August 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on September 10 and Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 15. This second leg comes to a close on September 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. DEFTONES welcome PHANTOGRAM and IDLES as direct support on select dates. THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA will open all shows.

Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, DEFTONES have always defined boundless creativity in the music space. Across nine studio albums, they have carved out an unmistakable sonic identity — ferocious yet dreamlike, while making space for constant refinement and surprise. Now, decades on from the groove-forward sound of their era-defining debut, "Adrenaline", and following a long line of masterpieces including 2000's "White Pony", 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2020's "Ohms" — an album that earned them their second and third Grammy nominations — they return with one of the most focused statements of their career: "Private Music". Joining the band's creative core of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Frank Delgado (as well as touring bassist Fred Sablan, who appears on the album) is Raskulinecz. The result is a lean, masterfully paced 11-song set that plays like a new DEFTONES benchmark. Meditating on the beauty and peril of nature, the challenge of cultivating a positive mindset and visions of a journey beyond the physical realm, private music showcases DEFTONES at their most evolved. At once a psychedelic voyage and a skull-rattling wallop, it's the latest peak in a catalog filled with immersive, emotive triumphs.

"Private Music" track listing:

01. My Mind Is A Mountain

02. Locked Club

03. Ecdysis

04. Infinite Source

05. Souvenir

06. Cxz

07. I Think About You All The Time

08. Milk Of The Madonna

09. Cut Hands

10. Metal Dream

11. Departing The Body

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.

