DEICIDE Announces New Album 'Banished By Sin'

Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have announced a new partnership with Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) for their upcoming, 13th full-length album, "Banished By Sin".

The influential band has finished recording the LP and is in the process of adding the final touches to the new slab of brutality, with a release date to be announced. This marks the first time recording with their new guitar player, Taylor Nordberg, who joined the band last year.

DEICIDE's Glen Benton states: "With great pleasure and after several years of debate and consideration, I wish to announce the signing of a historic one album deal with the newly formed RPM for the development and marketing of the newest DEICIDE album, 'Banished By Sin'. We look forward to working with all the talented hand-picked individuals that create RPM music and adding our latest accompaniment to the DEICIDE catalog."

RPM's Gerardo Martinez comments: "We would like to welcome The Satan Spawns DEICIDE to RPM, and we cannot wait to release the very fitting new 13th chapter of their very successful and historied career! Many of us grew up in the original early death metal years and DEICIDE was in many people’s soundtracks. As for me, I ended up in the principal's office in high school, for wearing the original 'Legion' shirt as the back print was dangerous and controversial. Let’s bring some of that back!"

Founded in 2023, Reigning Phoenix Music is truly the 100% independently owned vision of music industry professional Gerardo Martinez, and avionics and tech entrepreneur Sven Bogner. The blueprint is to continue to help heavy metal, extreme, hard, and heavy music thrive by partnering with an array of well-established acts, new talent, and iconic artists, by offering best services and practices in the industry. But most important is to help the artists amplify their art and talent to a winning formula for success.

Last August, Benton told "The Garza Podcast" that DEICIDE's new music "is really anthem-style stuff. It's really good, man. There's a lot of prog stuff in there, mixed in there. Steve's our prog guy, man; he's the progressive rock guy. He likes to write those really black metal riffs and the progressive stuff. He's an amazing talent, man. He plays piano. He can play sweeps on guitar. He's a drummer. Yeah, he can do it all."

Benton went on to say that the next DEICIDE album was written in 2021 before he and his bandmates agreed to embark on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of DEICIDE's sophomore album, "Legion". But, he explained, "We're getting ready to hammer this deal out right now and get this thing out."

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Over a year ago, Nordberg spoke about how he landed the DEICIDE gig in an interview with "The Zach Moonshine Show". He said: "In 2019, my band THE ABSENCE toured with DEICIDE in the U.S. And we got to know the guys and got along really well. And I actually found out that Glen lives, like, two streets over from Jeramie [Kling, THE ABSENCE drummer] and I, where we live. So Jeramie and Glen became good buddies and they ride bikes all the times. It's a funny little thing, thinking about that. But long story short, [previous DEICIDE guitarist] Chris [Cannella], I believe he's the head of A&R at Dean Guitars so he's focusing on that for right now. I heard that they needed a guitar player, so I learned a couple of songs, made a couple of videos, and Glen saw 'em and liked what he saw. So we had a couple of practices, and bing bang boom, here we are."

Cannella amicably left DEICIDE in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.

