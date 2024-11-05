DELAIN Shares New Song 'The Reaping' From Upcoming 'Dance With The Devil' EP

Melodic synth-metal masters DELAIN are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, "Dance With The Devil", due on November 8 via Napalm Records. Following the success of their latest full-length opus, 2023's "Dark Waters", which debuted at No. 9 on both the U.S. Hard Music Albums chart and the official German album chart — this EP promises to showcase the best of DELAIN's discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before.

The latest single from "Dance With The Devil" is "The Reaping", a gripping track which acts as a whirlwind of emotions articulating feelings of foreboding and sorrow through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. It delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. "The Reaping" is now available on all streaming services worldwide and comes along with an electrifying official music video, underlining this exceptional track with stunning high-quality visuals.

DELAIN founding member and band mastermind Martijn Westerholt states about "The Reaping": "'The Reaping' is a very expressive song with a serious subject — where the world/society is heading and metaphorical storms on the horizon. Musically the song can be recognized as a typical DELAIN song filled with heavy guitars, but also with the very recognizable '80s synth elements DELAIN is known for."

As their second release with a revitalized lineup anchored by Westerholt, "Dance With The Devil" features a thrilling collection of two brand new tracks, two newly presented favorites, nine electrifying live performances, and two instrumental bonus tracks, showcasing the best of their catchy, melodic signature sound with extensive electronic synth elements and fresh modern nuances.

The offering debuts with two gripping new tracks, "Dance With The Devil" and "The Reaping", serving as a whirlwind of emotions articulating feelings of anger and sorrow through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. "The Reaping" delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. Following these, the EP presents a brand-new version of "Sleepwalkers Dream", showcasing Diana Leah's voice and her breathtaking full vocal capacities. "Dance With The Devil" continues with nine live performances, featuring massively streamed hits from both the present and the past. These include "Burning Bridges", "The Quest And The Curse", "Moth To A Flame" and the massive hit "April Rain", which has been streamed over 10 million times, along with "Queen Of Shadow". In addition, the digipak edition features instrumental versions of "Dance With The Devil" and "The Reaping", as well as an alternate ending version of "Underland". DELAIN's new EP impressively underlines the unit's high-class standing in the scene and continues their voyage of setting fans' hearts ablaze!

Westerholt previously said: "We're thrilled to have brand new material ready to be released! In addition to the new songs, it was fantastic to have captured some magical live moments of our European tour earlier this year as live tracks for the EP. We're definitely very excited for this release and are really looking forward to bringing the new music to the stage!"

"Dance With The Devil" track listing:

01. Dance With The Devil

02. The Reaping

03. Sleepwalkers Dream (2024 version)

04. The Cold (live)

05. Burning Bridges (live)

06. The Quest And The Curse (live)

07. April Rain (live)

08. Invidia (live)

09. Queen Of Shadow (live featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

10. Your Body Is A Battleground (live featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

11. Moth To A Flame (live)

12. Control The Storm (live featuring Paolo Ribaldini)

13. Dance With The Devil (instrumental)

14. The Reaping (instrumental)

15. Underland (alternate ending version)

DELAIN is:

Martijn Westerholt - keyboards

Diana Leah - vocals

Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi – bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer - drums

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe