Demo Versions Of WINGER's Biggest Hits Included On Box Set Of 1988-1993 Albums

One of the most prominent hard rock acts on MTV during the late '80s and early '90s was WINGER, a band who had it all — expert chops, chart success, arena tours, etc. And now for the first time ever, the band's best-selling albums will be compiled together in the new box set, "Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993", which will be released on November 17, 2023 via Atlantic/BMG, and will be available as both vinyl and CD versions.

Included will be the band's self-titled debut from 1988 (which spawned the hits "Madalaine", "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak"),"In The Heart Of The Young" from 1990 (which gave us "I Can't Get Enuff", "Miles Away" and "Easy Come Easy Go"),and "Pull" from 1993 (which contained "Down Incognito").

And longtime fans of the band — whose classic lineup was, and still is, comprised of singer/bassist Kip Winger, guitarists Reb Beach and Paul Taylor and drummer Rod Morgenstein — will probably be most intrigued by the inclusion of the fourth disc, "Demo Anthology", which contains original demo versions of WINGER's biggest hits. Additionally, the set will be newly remastered by Ted Jensen — with the remaster process overseen by Kip Winger.

Kip says: "I'm very proud of this box set. It captures an unforgettable era for the band and these are the only remasters I officially endorse."

WINGER is still rocking to this day — the band issued its seventh studio effort overall in 2023, the appropriately titled "Seven". Kip is also a respected and successful symphonic composer, having issued recordings under the name C.F. Kip Winger, while Reb has been a member of WHITESNAKE since 2002, and Rod has served as a professor at Berklee College Of Music (in addition to playing in a variety of other more jazz-fusion-based projects).

Track listing:

"Winger" (1988)

01. Madalaine

02. Hungry

03. Seventeen

04. Without The Night

05. Purple Haze

06. State Of Emergency

07. Time To Surrender

08. Poison Angel

09. Hangin' On

10. Headed For A Heartbreak

"Winger II: In The Heart Of The Young" (1990)

01. Can't Get Enuff

02. Loosen Up

03. Miles Away

04. Easy Come Easy Go

05. Rainbow In The Rose

06. In The Day We'll Never See

07. Under One Condition

08. Little Dirty Blonde

09. Baptized By Fire

10. You Are The Saint, I Am The Sinner

11. In The Heart Of The Young

"Pull" (1993)

01. Blind Revolution Mad

02. Down Incognito

03. Spell I'm Under

04. In My Veins

05. Junkyard Dog (Tears On Stone)

06. The Lucky One

07. In For The Kill

08. No Man's Land

09. Like A Ritual

10. Who's The One

"Demo Anthology" (2023)

01. Madalaine

02. Hungry

03. Seventeen

04. Headed For A Heartbreak

05. Can't Get Enuff

06. Easy Come Easy Go

07. Miles Away

08. Blind Revolution Mad

09. Down Incognito

10. Who's The One