Demo Versions Of WINGER's Biggest Hits Included On Box Set Of 1988-1993 Albums

Demo Versions Of WINGER's Biggest Hits Included On Box Set Of 1988-1993 AlbumsSeptember 21, 2023
One of the most prominent hard rock acts on MTV during the late '80s and early '90s was WINGER, a band who had it all — expert chops, chart success, arena tours, etc. And now for the first time ever, the band's best-selling albums will be compiled together in the new box set, "Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993", which will be released on November 17, 2023 via Atlantic/BMG, and will be available as both vinyl and CD versions.
Included will be the band's self-titled debut from 1988 (which spawned the hits "Madalaine", "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak"),"In The Heart Of The Young" from 1990 (which gave us "I Can't Get Enuff", "Miles Away" and "Easy Come Easy Go"),and "Pull" from 1993 (which contained "Down Incognito").
And longtime fans of the band — whose classic lineup was, and still is, comprised of singer/bassist Kip Winger, guitarists Reb Beach and Paul Taylor and drummer Rod Morgenstein — will probably be most intrigued by the inclusion of the fourth disc, "Demo Anthology", which contains original demo versions of WINGER's biggest hits. Additionally, the set will be newly remastered by Ted Jensen — with the remaster process overseen by Kip Winger.
Kip says: "I'm very proud of this box set. It captures an unforgettable era for the band and these are the only remasters I officially endorse."
WINGER is still rocking to this day — the band issued its seventh studio effort overall in 2023, the appropriately titled "Seven". Kip is also a respected and successful symphonic composer, having issued recordings under the name C.F. Kip Winger, while Reb has been a member of WHITESNAKE since 2002, and Rod has served as a professor at Berklee College Of Music (in addition to playing in a variety of other more jazz-fusion-based projects).
Track listing:
"Winger" (1988)
01. Madalaine
02. Hungry
03. Seventeen
04. Without The Night
05. Purple Haze
06. State Of Emergency
07. Time To Surrender
08. Poison Angel
09. Hangin' On
10. Headed For A Heartbreak
"Winger II: In The Heart Of The Young" (1990)
01. Can't Get Enuff
02. Loosen Up
03. Miles Away
04. Easy Come Easy Go
05. Rainbow In The Rose
06. In The Day We'll Never See
07. Under One Condition
08. Little Dirty Blonde
09. Baptized By Fire
10. You Are The Saint, I Am The Sinner
11. In The Heart Of The Young
"Pull" (1993)
01. Blind Revolution Mad
02. Down Incognito
03. Spell I'm Under
04. In My Veins
05. Junkyard Dog (Tears On Stone)
06. The Lucky One
07. In For The Kill
08. No Man's Land
09. Like A Ritual
10. Who's The One
"Demo Anthology" (2023)
01. Madalaine
02. Hungry
03. Seventeen
04. Headed For A Heartbreak
05. Can't Get Enuff
06. Easy Come Easy Go
07. Miles Away
08. Blind Revolution Mad
09. Down Incognito
10. Who's The One
