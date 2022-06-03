DEMON HUNTER Announces 'Exile' Album Details, Shares 'Freedom Is Dead' Music Video

DEMON HUNTER will release a new studio album, "Exile", on September 9. The official Darren Craig-directed music video for the LP's first single, "Freedom Is Dead", can be seen below.

"Exile" is the first-ever concept album by the 20-year metal veterans. Set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse, the 12 songs examine modern life through the lens of a nonconformist, contemplating a life untethered.

A four-issue comic book series, written by singer Ryan Clark, dramatizes the album's themes. "Exile" is an immersive interrogation of cultural norms and a call to true rebellion.

Guitarist Jeremiah Scott produced and mixed "Exile", which boasts guest appearances from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY),Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY) and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST).

Colored vinyl variants, deluxe edition CDs, VIP ticket bundles, cassettes, comic books, and new merch are available for preorder at DemonHunter.net.

"Exile" track list:

01. Defense Mechanism (ft. Max Cavalera)

02. Master

03. Silence The World (ft. Tom S. Englund)

04. Heaven Don't Cry

05. Another Place

06. Freedom Is Dead

07. Praise The Void

08. Revolutions

09. Chemicals

10. Godless (ft. Richie Faulkner)

11. Devotion

12. Along The Way

The deluxe edition CD contains two bonus songs, "Sleepwalker" and "Exile", as well as several sonic interludes composed with Randy Torres, whose film work includes sound design on "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk", among other works.

DEMON HUNTER's "Twenty Years In Exile" tour will kicks off in the United States on street date, September 9, and include stops at Blue Ridge Rock Fest, Uprise Fest, and Furnace Fest, in addition to the headlining shows.

"Twenty Years In Exile" tour dates with special guests OPPONENT:

Sep. 09 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Sep. 10 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

Sep. 11 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep. 12 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

Sep. 13 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

Sep. 14 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

Sep. 15 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

Sep. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre's

Sep. 17 - Shippensburg, PA @ Uprise Fest

Sep. 18 - Ashville, NC @ Orange Peel

Sep. 20 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Sep. 21 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It

Sep. 22 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Sep. 23 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Sep. 24 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

DEMON HUNTER combines transcendent melody with metallic might. The group's extended family around the world cherish the band's songs as personal anthems and instruments of empowerment. They use songs like "I Am A Stone", "On My Side", "The Last One Alive", "I Will Fail You", "Collapsing" and "Dead Flowers" to mark chapters in their lives: in celebration, in mourning, from weddings to funerals.

Unwavering commitment and stark recognition of the reality of an often-cold world, tempered with defiant hope, define the band's now-20-year-long career. Since 2002, DEMON HUNTER's dedicated supporters wear the group's symbols, lyrics, and album imagery on their shirts, vests, backpacks, uniforms, and in many cases, on their skin.

"Exile" is the first release from DEMON HUNTER's newly formed Weapons MFG.

DEMON HUNTER's most recent release was "Songs Of Death And Resurrection", a mostly acoustic and stripped-down effort which came out in March 2021 via Solid State Records. Scott produced and mixed the LP in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville. He also produced the band's "War" (2019),"Peace" (2019),"Outlive" (2017) and "Extremist" (2014) records.

