DEMON HUNTER Announces New Album 'There Was A Light Here'

DEMON HUNTER will release "There Was A Light Here" on September 12, 2025. Like 2022's "Exile", the band's twelfth studio album will arrive via DEMON HUNTER's own Weapons MFG label. CDs, several limited vinyl formats, and cassettes are now available for preorder.

In recent weeks, the band has released three singles and corresponding music videos from the album: "I'm Done", "Light Bends" and "Sorrow Light The Way", which cracked YouTube Music's Top 50 Metal Videos, entering the chart among the top 20 of current song releases.

"There Was A Light Here" is a powerful tribute to love and loss, dedicated to the late mother of frontman Ryan Clark. It explores the theme of light in both its presence and its absence.

DEMON HUNTER showcases its signature blend of brutality and beauty across 12 emotionally resonant tracks. The record was produced by Clark and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, SUFFOCATION),except for the title track, which was mixed by Eric Stenman (AWOLNATION, THRICE, DEFTONES).

DEMON HUNTER's "There Was A Light Here" U.S. tour will run through September and October 2025, with support from WAR OF AGES, CONVICTIONS and CULTIST. DEMON HUNTER will also appear at this year's Louder Than Life (Louisville) and Aftershock (Sacramento) festivals.

DEMON HUNTER has been a defining force in heavy music since emerging in 2002, helping lay the groundwork for modern metalcore. They've released nine Billboard 200-charting albums, including two No. 1 Independent Albums, and six Top 5 Hard Rock Albums. They currently boast a YouTube audience of well over 600,000 listeners per month.

"Exile" debuted at No. 3 on the Current Hard Music and Independent Albums charts, No. 4 on the Current Rock Albums charts, and No. 9 on the overall Album Sales chart.

Four hard-to-find DEMON HUNTER songs ("I Align", "The Brink", "Some Of Us" and "Worlds Apart") will make their way to 7" vinyl for the first time later this year as part of Z2 Comics' deluxe coffee table graphic novel edition of DEMON HUNTER's four-issue "Exile" series.

"There Was A Light Here" track listing:

01. My Place In The Dirt

02. Sorrow Light The Way

03. Light Bends

04. The Pain In Me Is Gone

05. By A Thread

06. I'm Done

07. Ouroboros

08. Breaking Through Me

09. Overwhelming Closure

10. Hang The Fire

11. Reflected

12. There Was A Light Here

DEMON HUNTER is an American metal institution. The band embraces brazenly transcendent melodies, without apology, while maintaining a defiant heaviness reminiscent of the most timeless of metal music. For over two decades, DEMON HUNTER has weathered the changing tides of rock subculture, proving ever resistant to trends, and ever resilient, making music as determined and resolute as the men within the band. DEMON HUNTER's body of work is born from unwavering commitment, uncompromising creative determination, and stark recognition of the reality of an often-cold world, tempered in defiant hope. It's made up of smartly constructed, confessional lyrics; heady and catchy melody; monster riffs; bottom heavy grooves; the collision of meticulous production and urgent raw power; bold imagery and bolder themes.

DEMON HUNTER is:

Ryan Clark - Vocals

Patrick Judge - Lead Guitar

Jeremiah Scott - Guitar

Jonathan Dunn - Bass

Tim "Yogi" Watts - Drums

Photo credit: Tyler Byars