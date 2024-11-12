DESTRUCTION Announces New Album 'Birth Of Malice'

German thrash metal veterans DESTRUCTION will release their new album, "Birth Of Malice", in March 2025 via Napalm Records. The cover art for the LP was created by Gyula Havancsák and can be seen below.

Earlier today, DESTRUCTION shared the "Birth Of Malice" cover art on social media and included the following message: "NEW ALBUM – NEW SINGLE – NEW VIDEO!!! Today marks the kick-off to our WEEK OF DESTRUCTION! Yes, you saw it coming, our brand-new album 'Birth Of Malice' will finally drop in March 2025 via Napalm Records! The vicious cover-art was created by master-artist & friend Gyula Havancsák.

"Tomorrow we will have a sneak-peak trailer of our next single for you and Thursday the new video, that we have filmed in Sao Paulo/Brazil , will be released. Pre-order also starts this Thursday November 14th at 4 PM CET!!!

"'Birth Of Malice' sounds like next level DESTRUCTION, it marks a new era of heaviness, virtuosity and feels like an oldschool punch in the gut!

"Stay tuned and be a part of this wild ride!"

This past July, DESTRUCTION released a cover version of ACCEPT's classic song "Fast As A Shark", alongside a new visualizer video. The song was featured on the two-track 12-inch vinyl in the very limited fan edition "No Kings - No Masters".

DESTRUCTION's massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world's biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest.

DESTRUCTION, known as one of the "Teutonic Four", alongside KREATOR, SODOM and TANKARD, were reunited with the other three acts at the "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" concert on July 20 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

In a January 2023 interview with Felipe Canales of Chile's iRock, DESTRUCTION bassist/vocalist Schmier was asked if he and his DESTRUCTION bandmates have ever considered changing their sound in order to reach a wider audience. He responded: "In Germany, we say, 'Don't change your winning recipe. Stick to the guns. Stick to what you can do best.' And for me, what I can do best is playing thrash metal. Every album we do sounds a little bit different, but it always will sound like DESTRUCTION.

"When you get older, it's very easy to slow down," Schmier explained. "A lot of musicians, when they [get] older, they wanna slow down; they wanna play blues; they wanna play more mellow music. For me, that's never been the case. I think the older you [get], the more you go crazy about it. You wanna still show the young kids how it's done. When we go out there to the festivals, we compete… To all those young bands, I could be [their] father, so I have to be the role model. So that's how I see it. Slowing down and changing something is not what we do."

As for whether it's harder for him to play physically challenging music as he gets older, Schmier said: "It's like in football — the old, experienced player, he has the feel for it. The young player runs more and runs faster. The old player has the eye and the brain. And it's the same in music. Of course I have to train harder to go on stage, but my experience of my age is great because I have better voice control. I know more what I want. I know what I don't want and where the band belongs. So this experience of a certain 40 years in the music business is, of course, a great one."

DESTRUCTION's latest studio album, "Diabolical", came out in April 2022 via Napalm Records.

In August 2021, DESTRUCTION officially parted ways with founding guitarist Michael "Mike" Sifringer and replaced him with Martin Furia. The Argentinian-born, Belgian-based Furia is best known for his work as sound engineer and producer for such bands as NERVOSA and EVIL INVADERS.

Sifringer was the only member of DESTRUCTION to have remained constant throughout the band's career. Schmier appeared on DESTRUCTION's first three albums before exiting the band and being replaced by POLTERGEIST vocalist André Grieder. André's sole recorded appearance with DESTRUCTION was on the "Cracked Brain" album, which came out in 1990. Schmier rejoined DESTRUCTION in 1999.

DESTRUCTION 2024 is:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

Photo credit: Jennifer Gruber