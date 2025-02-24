DESTRUCTION's SCHMIER Is 'Still Hopeful' For More Shows Featuring 'Big Four' Of German Thrash Metal

In a new interview with Francisco Zamudio of KNAC.COM, DESTRUCTION bassist/vocalist Schmier was asked about the possibility of more shows featuring the union of Germany's legendary "Teutonic Big Four", completed by KREATOR, SODOM and TANKARD. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't wanna say anything bad now because I've been working for the last 10 years on this. I tried to convince everybody. I tried to build bridges between everybody. Everybody knows each other, but in between there's also managers and labels and different advisors also.

"I was happy that two years ago, we played in Mexico together, a big festival, all four of us," he continued. "Then this last year, we played Germany and Romania also. It was amazing. The German show was sold out in three days — 7,000 people. It was killer. But then not everything was perfect in between the organization and the whole thing, and some people were unhappy. And I think SODOM doesn't wanna do it anymore. And we have a show this year — KREATOR, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD, without SODOM, in Germany. And it seems it's not happening. Tom [SODOM's Thomas 'Angelripper' Such] did some interviews [where he spoke about it]. And I guess you have to talk to him and find out [how he feels about it].

"For me, I say there's always a solution for every problem," Schmier added. "So when you have a problem and you're not happy and you talk about it, you find a solution and then you can do it, because this is a gift to do this. This is a life goal to tour this around the world. People wanna see it everywhere in the world. And just to throw away this idea just because of some problems that [came up], it's not cool. I think sit down, think about it, recharge your batteries and let's do this, but I'm not the one making the decision. Everybody has to be involved. Hopefully the day will come again one day that we talk about it, but we're not getting younger. That's my concern — we're not getting younger. Also, people, [as they] age, [they] get more stubborn, and that's not gonna help. So I hope that things will loosen up and one day we can still do this as long as we're still able to do this, because we're gonna be the generation of thrash bands that retires in 10 years, 15 years — who knows how long we can do this? So every year counts, every album counts, every opportunity is a cool one. And to have this opportunity to play with a 'Big Four', 'German Big Four', is an amazing one. So to just throw it away like this, I think it's not cool, but I'm not the only one in charge here. So let's hope the day will come that we can talk again."

Schmier went on to say that a tour featuring KREATOR, DESTRUCTION, SODOM and TANKARD "was supposed to happen in America. There was already some offers for shows. And then SODOM kind of backed out," he explained.

"It would be great for fans all around the world [to see those four bands playing together], and especially also in America, because those guys [SODOM and TANKARD] don't tour much in the States. And it would be a big opportunity to catch them all together for once. You can bring your kids. All the generations can go together. It would be like going to a baseball game. It's something special. But we all need to sit at the table, and if somebody doesn't want, we cannot force him at the moment. So let's wait and see what happens. Hope dies last, is my saying. So I'm still hopeful."

KREATOR headlined the July 20, 2024 "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" festival at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, also featuring performances by SODOM, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD. Unfortunately, due to a "severe weather warning", KREATOR was forced to cut its show short after 10 songs.

In a July 2023 interview with La Mesa Del Metal, Angelripper spoke about the possibility of there being more shows featuring the "Teutonic Big Four". He said at the time: "Well, we talk about years doing something with the 'Big Four', and we played… [In 2022] there was a Mexico Metal Fest, [with] all the four bands playing, and that was great; people had a great time. And I can tell, we are not able to make touring around the world because KREATOR, they have their own projects, the touring, their recording sessions, whatever. So, but if there is a promoter [out there in] the world who [says], 'I wanna book SODOM, I wanna book KREATOR, DESTRUCTION and TANKARD,' maybe, we go. So you got the Big Four. So I always wanna do something special like this… I think KREATOR is a bigger band than SODOM… But doing something special for the fans and all the four bands gonna play there — maybe just every band gonna play one hour. We get four hours of finest thrash metal music. That would be something really special for the fans. But it's very easy to do. If you are promoter and you wanna have all the four bands going there up on stage, we go."

Such went on to say that there are no personal issues between him and KREATOR. "We are still friends," he explained. "We are talking about everything. But they are touring at this time, DESTRUCTION's touring at the same time. It's very hard. The business is very hard, because all the bands are very busy for touring and writing songs and rehearsing sessions. And how fast the year is gone. But we're working on it. Definitely."

According to Angelripper, there was a stronger sense of competition when all four bands were just starting out in the 1980s. "When we were young kiddies, a young band, [we would think], 'Oh, KREATOR, they got a better guitarist.' Or [they would think], 'SODOM, they get the record deal first,' that was something," he said. "But nowadays, we are getting older; we're getting wise. I never mind what the other bands do. I don't take care. I just wanna take care of my own band."

When "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" was first announced in 2023, Mille Petrozza (KREATOR) commented: "I'm so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It's going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive KREATOR set ever…prepare for some DEEP CUTS!"

Such added: "I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon… Cheers, Tom."

Schmier stated: "Oh YES — we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this. Thanks for the invitation, Mille!"

Andreas "Gerre" Geremia (TANKARD) said: "Good things take time! Finally the four big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"

In the fall of 2022, Angelripper spoke to BLABBERMOUTH.NET about SODOM being part of the "German Big Four". He said at the time: "I love DESTRUCTION. Schmier is a good friend of mine. They have a different style of music. DESTRUCTION is more thrash metal than SODOM; we have more black metal or heavy metal influences. I'm so proud of them. They did it. They created their own style. They have the perfect singer in the band. We always talk about the [German] 'Big Four' and touring together, but it's hard to do. I think Mille is not interested in doing it. We played the Mexico Metal Fest [in September 2022], the 'Big Four', with HELLHAMMER and GRAVE DIGGER and I talked to Schmier, we had a beer with Gerre, but I didn't see Mille. He came on stage and went back to the hotel. He doesn't want to spend any time with us. I don't know why. Maybe he's living on a different planet. I don't think this tour will ever happen."

When he asked if he has always been friendly with Mille, Angelripper said: "We're friends, but I'm good friends with Schmier. But Mille…it's different. He's not more in the scene. I never see him when we go into any metal bar here in Essen. It's completely different. We'll need to talk about the 'Big Three' touring. It doesn't have to be a tour. All the bands have a packed schedule touring, but we can do a big show. This package is good for three, four or five thousand people."