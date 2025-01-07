Developers Accidentally Bulldoze ANGUS and MALCOLM YOUNG's Childhood Home: 'We Are Genuinely Sorry For This Oversight'

The house where AC/DC was formed in 1973 was accidentally demolished in recent weeks, developers have claimed.

According to the Herald Sun, the childhood home of the brothers and bandmates Angus and Malcolm Young — located on Burleigh Street in Sydney's Inner West — was bulldozed after it was purchased by developers in February 2023 for AUD $5.8 million (approximately USD $3.638).

The house was listed on the National Trust List Of Historic Homes in 2013, after becoming a pilgrimage point for fans of the legendary hard rock band.

In a statement, Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita said the company had only found out about the property’s musical history after it was knocked down.

"On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret that we have only just learnt of the cultural significance of 4 Burleigh Street, the former home of AC/DC, one of music history's most iconic bands," he said.

"We now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide.

"As we developed plans for this space, we conducted due diligence, including consulting heritage registers and collaborating with experts in the field.

"Unfortunately, the historical connection to AC/DC was not identified at that stage, and we regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property's background with us.

"We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.

"Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us.

"We feel a strong responsibility to honor AC/DC's legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story.

"We are now salvaging materials from the demolition to create a special space, such as a café, bar, or live music venue, where fans can gather to celebrate the band's enduring legacy.

"We are also committed to seeking a collaboration with the Young family, fan groups and cultural experts to ensure our tribute is meaningful and respectful.

"Burwood Council has already acknowledged AC/DC's connection to the area with an impressive mural nearby, and we share in that commitment.

"We aim to ensure that our development also serves as a lasting tribute to their cultural impact.

"To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

Burwood Council added in a separate statement: "The Young family's contribution to the Australian music scene has been widely recognized by Burwood Council and fans across the globe, and we like many others are saddened and disappointed by the demolition of 4 Burleigh Street, Burwood. Approval to demolish the property at 4 Burleigh Street was not granted by Burwood Council.

"The owner, under State Government Planning Controls, engaged a private certifier authorized to issue a Complying Development Certificate, requiring only two days' notice to Council before demolition works commence.

"Council has long-maintained that the Young House, located at 4 Burleigh Street Burwood has a special association with Australia's rock music history as the site where band AC/DC formed.

"In recognition of this, in 2015 Burwood Council proactively engaged independent heritage specialist, City Plan Heritage, to assess the potential heritage significance of 4 Burleigh Street.

"The study by City Plan Heritage cited that the 'listing of No.4 Burleigh Street in Schedule 5 of the Burwood Local Environment Plan 2012 as a heritage item is not recommended. The item fails to meet the significance assessment criteria'.

"Notwithstanding the above, in recognition of the cultural significance of the Young family and their connection to Burwood, Council continues to undertake initiatives to celebrate their legacy. These include commissioning a mural by artist Claire Foxton near the site at 12 Burleigh Street and coordinating a 300 person strong choir medley celebrating their contributions.

"Burwood Council remains committed to finding new ways to celebrate the Young family including engaging in discussions with the owner of 4 Burleigh Street to encourage any and all opportunities to honor the area's rich musical history."

The property was the first permanent Australian home of rockers Angus, Malcolm and George Young, after they moved to Australia from Scotland in 1963.

Both Malcolm and George died in 2017, with Angus still touring and recording with AC/DC to this day.

Malcolm died from effects of dementia at age 64.

In December 2014, Malcolm revealed he had dementia which forced him to retire from AC/DC. His nephew Stevie Young stepped into Malcolm's position.

Angus later said that he realized during the recording of the band's 2008 album "Black Ice" that his brother's faculties were impaired.