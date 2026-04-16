DEVILDRIVER Announces New Album 'Strike And Kill', Shares Lead Single 'Dig Your Own Grave'

Groove metal veterans DEVILDRIVER will release their eleventh full-length album, "Strike And Kill", on July 10 via Napalm Records. With the all-star lineup of frontman and mastermind Dez Fafara, virtuoso guitar duo of Alex Lee and Gabe Mangold, eruptive drummer Davier Ortega Perez, and the return of founding bass legend Jon Miller, "Strike And Kill" sees DEVILDRIVER return to its carnivorous origin, reigniting the incendiary sound that founded their legacy, a must listen for all fans of the genre.

Fafara comments on "Strike And Kill": "My headspace hasn't changed. I have not become complacent or soft in my view of the world or in my music. Metal is our outlet as listeners and writers, so on this record we focused on 'getting it all out' lyrically, and backing those lyrics with savage, relentless music that fuels the heavy California groove like no other. DEVILDRIVER has never sounded like any other band, we do our own thing in our own way, and I'm the most proud of that.

"I'm so proud of these musicians, this music, and the vibe around this record," he adds. "DEVILDRIVER sounds like no one else out there right now, we are here to strike and kill!"

Alongside today's announcement, they unleash the fierce album opener upon the masses. Debuting yesterday on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal, "Dig Your Own Grave" is a vitriolic onslaught of machine gun riffs and uncompromising aggression, lyrically lambasting fools responsible for their own undesirable fates. Full of piss and vinegar, this is DEVILDRIVER at maximum ferocity, giving listeners just a taste of the unspeakable carnage waiting within "Strike And Kill".

About the track, Fafara states: "'Dig Your Own Grave' is about how one wrong decision, one wrong move can see your whole world turned upside down, effectively 'digging' your own grave… it's that simple. It can also refer to how your decisions can fuck someone else. This is why there's the line 'Six feet ain't deep enough for you,' because only a deep, deep hole is fitting for what you've done or tried to do to others. Be careful when you choose to make decisions at midnight."

Following DEVILDRIVER's career-defining double album "Dealing With Demons Vol. 1 & 2" — with "Vol. 1" sitting at #1 at metal radio for a triumphant 15 weeks, and "Vol. 2" celebrated by internationally revered media like Metal Injection, Kerrang! and Blabbermouth, who lauded "you can't stop the unstoppable" — the band sets out on a rabid hunt with "Strike And Kill", holding the blade to your throat, and serving up that trademark DEVILDRIVER blend of melodeath elegance, blackened atmosphere, tectonic grooves, and Fafara's iconic visceral delivery.

Wasting no time, the album bursts open with the incendiary "Dig Your Own Grave", a flurry of assault rifle kicks and crunchy riffs encircle the listener casting them into the waiting abyss before transitioning into "Dead In The Water", showcasing the vibrant melodeath tapestries of master guitar duo Alex Lee and Gabe Mangold. "Sanctified In Scars" implements industrial pulsating beats and ethereal sonic textures, sanctifying Fafara's venomous voice with blackened tremolo excellence. The album’s title track, "Strike And Kill", is a reconciliation of hardships and lessons learned, built upon the backs of blisteringly technical riffage and dizzyingly swift drumming by Davier Perez. Tracks like "In The Moonlight" and "Never Coming Home" wrap listeners in serenely blissful guitarmonies, elevating the brutality with elegance and emotion. "Ride Or Die" unleashes pure metal inertia, pulling listeners in with unrelenting force. Exemplifying their technical edge with tracks like "Headed For The Fall" and "You're Just A Ghost", the band embraces mind-bendingly off-kilter patterns that spin listeners' heads. "Summoning Shadows" offers the albums longest respite from carnage, with textured acoustic guitars building tension before the band comes crashing back in with triumphant power. "Shut The Silence On" and "Oath Of Iron" get super thrashy with their ballsy riffage and blast beats, before "All Bets are Off" brings things to a cataclysmic conclusion.

"Strike And Kill" track listing:

01. Dig Your Own Grave

02. Dead In The Water

03. Sanctified In Scars

04. Strike And Kill

05. In The Moonlight

06. Ride Or Die

07. Headed For The Fall

08. Shut The Silence On

09. Never Coming Home

10. Summoning Shadows

11. You're Just A Ghost

12. Oath Of Iron

13. All Bets Are Off

Additionally, DEVILDRIVER will be touring across the western United States with UPON A BURNING BODY and OV SULFUR. Kicking off August 14 in San Diego, California, the "Strike And Kill" North American tour 2026 will hit a slew of major cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and Reno, before its thunderous conclusion on September 5 in Anaheim, California. Artist presale is live now, using the artist presale code: DYOG777.

DEVILDRIVER on tour:

Aug. 14 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Aug. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Aug. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

Aug. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

Aug. 19 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Aug. 20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Aug. 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Aug. 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Aug. 25 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Aug. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Aug. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sep. 01 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Sep. 02 - Reno, NV - Club Underground

Sep. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

Sep. 04 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

Sep. 05 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

DEVILDRIVER is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Davier Ortega Perez - Drums

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Gabe Mangold - Guitar

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral