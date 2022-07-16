DEVILDRIVER Parts Ways With Bassist DIEGO 'ASHES' IBARRA

Bassist Diego Ibarra (a.k.a. Ashes) has announced his departure from the California metal band DEVILDRIVER.

Ibarra joined DEVILDRIVER in 2016 as the replacement for former BURY YOUR DEAD guitarist Chris Towning, who appeared on the Dez Fafara-fronted band's 2013 album "Winter Kills".

On Friday (July 15),Diego took to his personal Facebook page to write: "Hey everyone I just wanted to let you know I have officially parted ways with DEVILDRIVER it was an honor to play with some of the most talented musicians thus far in my career. I wish DEVILDRIVER the best and look forward to what the future holds and new musical chapters".

Last October, DEVILDRIVER parted ways with their guitarist of six years. Neal Tiemann. Tiemann, formerly of BURN HALO, joined the band in 2015 as the replacement for Jeff Kendrick, who left DEVILDRIVER in October 2014.

In 2020, DEVILDRIVER announced a new double album, "Dealing With Demons". The first volume — titled "Dealing With Demons I" — dropped in October 2020 via Napalm Records and marked the band's first release of new, original material since 2016's "Trust No One".

DEVILDRIVER was formed in Santa Barbara, California in 2002 when Fafara's previous band COAL CHAMBER was winding down. Originally signed to Roadrunner Records, the group's initial lineup featured guitarists Jeff Kendrick and Evan Pitts (who was replaced by Mike Spreitzer later that year),bassist Jon Miller and drummer John Boecklin.