DEVILDRIVER Parts Ways With Drummer AUSTIN D'AMOND, Announces Replacement

California metallers DEVILDRIVER have parted ways with drummer Austin D'Amond and have replaced him with Davier Pérez.

DEVILDRIVER said in a statement: "Uplifting news here, always sad to part with a brother, but in this case we could not be more proud… Austin D'Amond has been offered a very lucrative spot at his sobriety clinic to head up the program, helping to get people sober, and we are very proud of the steps he's taken in his own life to get sober and also to help others with their struggles."

DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara said: "Working with Austin was fun, but I'm very glad for the next chapter of his life where he will be helping people.

"Sad to see him go, but as he steps away from touring, he's bettering his life and the lives of others — so Austin, we salute you!"

Austin adds: "I'm very grateful for my time playing for DEVILDRIVER and the experience was priceless. These friendships will last forever, and I have nothing but love for all my brothers. I wish them many more years of giving the fans the most necessary SHRED!!!"

D'Amond joined DEVILDRIVER in 2015 as the replacement for original drummer John Boecklin.

Regarding Davier joining DEVILDRIVER, Dez says: "Once I saw him play, I asked around and spoke with him and heard his excitement as well his long-term commitment level. I knew he was our guy!"

Pérez comments: "To say that I'm honored to be part of the DEVILDRIVER family is an understatement!"

This past July, DEVILDRIVER announced the return of original bassist Jon Miller after more than a decade-long absence from the scene. In addition to epic reunion, DEVILDRIVER added guitarist Alex Lee (HOLY GRAIL) to the lineup, replacing Neal Tiemann.

Ibarra joined DEVILDRIVER in 2016 as the replacement for former BURY YOUR DEAD guitarist Chris Towning, who appeared on the Fafara-fronted band's 2013 album "Winter Kills".

In October 2021, DEVILDRIVER parted ways with Tiemann. Neal, formerly of BURN HALO, joined the band in 2015 as the replacement for Jeff Kendrick, who left DEVILDRIVER in October 2014.

In 2020, DEVILDRIVER announced a new double album, "Dealing With Demons". The first volume — titled "Dealing With Demons I" — dropped in October 2020 via Napalm Records and marked the band's first release of new, original material since 2016's "Trust No One".

DEVILDRIVER was formed in Santa Barbara, California in 2002 when Fafara's previous band COAL CHAMBER was winding down. Originally signed to Roadrunner Records, the group's initial lineup featured guitarists Jeff Kendrick and Evan Pitts (who was replaced by Mike Spreitzer later that year),Miller and drummer John Boecklin.