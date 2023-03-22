DEVILDRIVER's DEZ FAFARA Says COVID-19-Related Heart Damage Is Preventing Him From Flying Overseas

Dez Fafara says that DEVILDRIVER will not be able to play this year's edition of the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air festival due to health issues related to his battle with COVID-19.

Fafara explained DEVILDRIVER's decision to pull out of the event after it was announced that his other band COAL CHAMBER was going on tour with MUDVAYNE this summer.

Earlier today, Dez released the following statement via the Bloodstock Open Air social media:

"Hello Bloodstockers, this is Dez from DEVILDRIVER.

"In 2021, I came down with Covid which left me with heart problems. I had to live downstairs in my house, as I could barely walk more than a few feet without collapsing. I, in fact was saying goodbye to my family at the time and didn't think I would pull through.

"I took 2022 off and very slowly started to walk one block, then two blocks, and had to fight my way back very hard - it took me 14 months to get to a point where I could perform again on stage.

"My cardiologist (who saved my life) has asked me to not take any long flights this year at all as we monitor the situation. It has been a very long road for myself and my family, but am returning to form. Even on tour [in the U.S.] now with DEVILDRIVER, I must do the show, then go straight to my bunk to rest, as I still have inflammation in my lower heart and it's that what's preventing me from taking flights overseas. So it is with the heaviest of hearts that DEVILDRIVER must pull down our long awaited Bloodstock performance. I am sorry if this causes any inconvenience and I hope within the next 12-24 months to get the all clear from my doctor to fly and tour overseas.

"I want you all to know it's thinking about touring, being on stage again, and playing music that's actually helped me to survive this.

"I love you all please be good to each other and I'm grateful for any prayers you can send our way as they will certainly be well received. We certainly would not be pulling out had health not come into play.

"We sent Bloodstock a mail regarding this a little ago, but due to us being on a tour bus, we have now realized it went to our outbox and had not sent, so that's where the confusion is with COAL CHAMBER announcing US shows at that time. We see Bloodstock as extended family to us and feel horrible our mail didn't get sent.

"Stay blessed, Dez Fafara".

According to University Hospitals, COVID-19 is known to cause a variety of cardiovascular problems in some patients, including inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in September 2021 research showing patients with COVID-19 had nearly 16 times the risk of myocarditis compared with patients without COVID-19.

Earlier this year, researchers from Columbia University in New York City examined autopsied heart tissue from people who had COVID-19, and found that the infection damaged the way cells in the heart regulate levels of calcium, a mineral that plays an important role in how the organ contracts and pumps blood throughout the body. In another part of the study, the same damage was seen in mice with COVID-19.

MUDVAYNE's "The Psychotherapy Sessions" tour, with support from COAL CHAMBER, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, NONPOINT and BUTCHER BABIES, will kick off on July 20 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, making stops across the U.S. in Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Englewood, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 26.

DEVILDRIVER will release its tenth full-length, "Dealing With Demons Vol. II", on May 12 via Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer