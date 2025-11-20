DEVIN TOWNSEND Launches New PATREON Digital Fan Club For 'DevHeads' Worldwide

The eminent Canadian prog-metal icon Devin Townsend announced the launch of a new Devin Townsend digital fan club on Patreon on Thursday, November 13 and has already surpassed the 1,000-subscribers milestone in just a few days.

In his post on social media, Devin explained: "I've been curious about Patreon and the model for a long time. I appreciate the idea of an avenue where artists can connect directly with their audience without the interference of algorithms, ads or "content best practices".

He continues: "I guess amidst all this craziness in the world, it's really about connection. It's about being able to create with and for you, not for a faceless platform in hopes that it lands on the right ears by chance."

Devin's Patreon includes four levels of membership offering the same core access, designed simply for those who wish to pay more. Starting at $9.50 (USD) a month, fans can become a "DevHead", a "Stormbender", a "Physicist" or a "PlanetSmasher", dipping into the lore of his prolific catalogue. Each tier is decorated with one of Devin's customary hand-drawn cartoons.

Townsend announced an indefinite break from touring after staging his most ambitious live concert to date in March 2025. "The Moth" was a new work scored for full symphony orchestra and choir, performed with Noord Nederlands Orkest at De Oosterport in Groningen and simulcast worldwide. He has since teased an eponymous studio album for 2026.

True to polymathic form, among the exclusive content available to fans is the first episode of a charming new conceptual sci-fi series "The Ruby Quaker Show", in which Devin constructs a spaceship that is powered entirely by music. The show has been entirely produced by Devin's team at his home multimedia studio in British Columbia. Devin has teased an episode a month for the next six months in the run-up to the studio album "The Moth" (release date yet to be revealed).

Devin has promised fans that this year's "A HevyDevy Christmas" livestream will be available exclusively to Patreon subscribers worldwide on December 20 (9 p.m. GMT). One lucky subscriber is in with a chance to win one of Devin's own Kiesel guitars, to be revealed during the festive live stream.

In addition, Devin has dropped a completely new track titled "Dad's Lament". A song he said "just didn't find a home for whatever reason" and exclaims to his subscribers "I enjoy having an avenue to share these sorts of thoughts that may otherwise fall through the cracks."

Fans will be well aware of Devin's ongoing ambient project called "Dreampeace", which he started with relaxation, wellness and improving sleep through music in mind. Devin has already uploaded several video clips of performances from his studio to the woodshed, even hinting that some of this work is inspired by a new audio device "The Seeker" he is working on.

Everything is approached with Devin's customary eccentricity, charm and candor that his fans fully embrace and understand. From community chat threads where fans uploaded their gig memories, celebrate other new music they love and even share their cute pet pics, it is already clear Devin has (as intended) found his tribe without the intermediary of a social media newsfeed algorithm.

Subscribe to Devin Townsend Patreon at Patreon.com.