Legendary Rock Drummer JOSH FREESE To Release 'Just A Minute, Vol. 2' 25-Song, 25-Minute Sonic Blast

Legendary rock drummer Josh Freese will release his new album, "Just A Minute, Vol. 2", on November 28, 2025, via PEARL JAM co-founder Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Records. The wildly inventive follow-up to his first installment, released in 2021, once again crams 25 songs into 25 minutes, with every track landing precisely at the one-minute mark. Chaotic, often hilarious, and undeniably hook-heavy, tracks like "God Gave Rock N' Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back", "I Didn't Know I Recorded With Avril" and "Wasted With The Ween" showcase Freese's punk rock roots, sharp wit, and musical versatility. The album's first single and video, "Cybertruck LOL", is out now.

"This is the 'Kill Bill 2' of rock records. The sequel is as good, if not better, than the first one," says Freese. "I'm proud of it and think I finally got all the 60-second songs out of my system."

Recently profiled in The New York Times, Freese is among the most revered drummers in modern rock music today, keeping time for some of the biggest and most influential rock bands in history, including GUNS N' ROSES, WEEZER, FOO FIGHTERS, A PERFECT CIRCLE and NINE INCH NAILS. He has helped breathe new energy into legendary acts like DEVO and THE REPLACEMENTS and has played on hundreds of studio recordings spanning artists as stylistically wide-ranging as Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, THE DWARVES and Lana Del Rey.

The Long Beach, California-based drummer brings that same versatility to "Just A Minute, Vol. 2" as he zips between blistering punk, quirky pop, groove-driven rock, and even delicate piano instrumentals, while exploring themes ranging from his own personal reflections to absurdist humor to biting social commentary. Indeed, the collection plays like a rapid-fire rollercoaster of genre-bending micro-anthems. True to the axiom that less is more, Freese proves you can say a lot in just sixty seconds.

"Just A Minute, Vol. 2" track listing:

01. If You Know, You Know

02. God Gave Rock N' Roll To You, Satan Wants It Back

03. Clown Yoda

04. Our Famous Drummer

05. I Didn't Know I Recorded With Avril

06. Give Em Nuthin'

07. Miserable

08. Nothing To You

09. Wasted With The Ween

10. Burden

11. Cybertruck LOL

12. Heroin Storm

13. Disneyland Is Open

14. Kenny Loggins' Naked Wedding

15. The Singularity

16. Somehow I Like Lou Reed

17. Skeletons In The Wall

18. Electric Saxophone Is Fun (We Want Drugs)

19. Apology To Daniel Johnston

20. Mapped Out

21. Suicidal Breakdown

22. Tijuana Boob Job

23. Toothpick Gene Haunts Me In My Dreams

24. Gregorio

25. There's A Light

Freese was fired from FOO FIGHTERS six months ago. Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

In a light-hearted follow-up post, Freese shared a list of the 10 possible reasons he might have been fired from the band, including "once whistled [the FOO FIGHTERS' hit] 'My Hero' for a week solid on tour" and "never even once tried growing a beard."

Dave Grohl thanked Freese for his work with FOO FIGHTERS in July in an extensive letter celebrating the band's 30th anniversary, writing that without "thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete."